A Parent Media Co. Inc.: Dude Perfect Streaming Service Expands Content Offering and Welcomes the Hulett Brothers to an All-Star Lineup of Trusted Creators: Zach King, Ryan Trahan, and Mark Rober

The Safe Streaming powered service expands Totally Trusted Creator offering with trickshot duo, ensuring fans have access to top digital talent.

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) , renowned for its Safe Streaming media solutions, in collaboration with the popular entertainment brand, Dude Perfect, are thrilled to announce the Hulett Brothers as the latest addition to the Dude Perfect Streaming Service. This expansion builds on the service's dedication to providing a safe, family-friendly destination where fans can experience content from top creators like Zach King, Ryan Trahan, and Mark Rober.

Launched in October 2023 in collaboration with APMC, the Dude Perfect Streaming Service has quickly become a hub for trusted creators, offering families a unique entertainment experience. Available across device platforms, the service features a comprehensive library of Dude Perfect's trickshots, stereotypes, and stunts, alongside behind the scenes and exclusive content.

In 2024 the Dude Perfect Streaming Service has grown its content offering by providing a lineup of Totally Trusted Creators including…

Mark Rober, former NASA engineer, CrunchLabs founder, and science educator features popular science and DIY gadget content. Known for his inventive videos that spark curiosity, Mark Rober brings an educational twist to family entertainment. With 60 million YouTube subscribers and millions of followers across social media, Mark Rober's library of videos started launching in September 2024 and will continue to do so over the coming weeks.

Zach King delivers a unique "digital sleight of hand" and inventive storytelling in his viral and fan favorite content. With over 40 million YouTube subscribers and 120 million followers across social media, King's digital illusions are a captivating addition, with over 80 of his most popular videos live on the service fans can watch now.

Ryan Trahan, who recently captivated audiences with his "Penny Series" fundraising journey, rounds out the lineup with his entrepreneurial spirit and engaging content. Trahan's series, which raised over $1.38 million for Feeding America, has earned him a devoted fanbase of 17.5 million YouTube subscribers. Over 100 videos debuted on the service in early 2024.

As the newest addition, The Hulett Brothers are known for their fun, relatable, and family-focused videos. Their blend of creativity, humor, and inventive trick shots makes them a perfect fit for the Dude Perfect streaming service's exclusive roster of creators.

Neil Gruninger, President and CEO of APMC, remarked on the expansion, stating, "The alignment between Dude Perfect and these top creators reinforces our commitment to family-safe, high-quality entertainment. We're thrilled to welcome the Hulett Brothers alongside Mark, Zach, and Ryan, all of whom embody the values and spirit of the APMC and Dude Perfect brands."

Chad Coleman, Chief Brand Officer at Dude Perfect, added, "We are dedicated to providing a trustworthy, thrilling experience for families, and the addition of the Hulett Brothers, Ryan, Zach, and Mark is a testament to that. These talented creators fit seamlessly within the Dude Perfect family, and we're excited for fans to connect with them."

Dude Perfect transcends traditional entertainment, offering content that is not only engaging but also family-friendly. With a focus on sports, comedy, and adventures, Dude Perfect, along with the Totally Trusted Creators, is set to captivate audiences of all ages.

As Dude Perfect and APMC continue their relationship, fans can expect ongoing updates and innovative features across the streaming service. This collaboration marks a milestone in providing diverse, safe, and entertaining content for families worldwide.

For more information about Dude Perfect and the streaming service, please visit https://app.dudeperfect.com/download .

About APMC

A Parent Media Co. Inc. is a media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands. APMC is a leader in Safe Streaming delivering an end-to-end solution to brands and platforms with an emphasis on unlocking incremental revenue. Utilizing proprietary streaming and monetization technologies, APMC reaches millions of homes globally through its products including Kidoodle.TV®, Victory+, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+, and Safe Exchange. With over a decade of expertise, APMC's foundational technology is trusted by the world's largest brands, providing an unparalleled streaming experience. Whether through FAST channels or VOD streaming, APMC specializes in OTT content delivery and monetization across major connected TV and mobile platforms. Visit www.aparentmedia.com for more information.

About Dude Perfect

Dude Perfect is the leading sports and entertainment group in the world, amassing over 60 million YouTube subscribers and nearly 16 billion YouTube views since launching their channel 14 years ago as roommates in college at Texas A&M University. Pioneers of "sports adjacency" content, Dude Perfect, headquartered in Frisco, Texas, is known for specializing in the impossible with their hundreds of trick shots, "Stereotypes" and "Overtime" content franchises on YouTube, "Bucket List" travel series, their sold-out national arena live tour and content creation with some of the world's most famous athletes and celebrities. Comprised of Tyler "Beard" Toney, twin brothers Cory and Coby Cotton, Cody "Tall Guy" Jones and Garrett "Purple Hoser" Hilbert, the Dudes have a total following of over 100 million and have come to define accessible family-friendly entertainment in today's media environment.

