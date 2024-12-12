United Chargers Inc.: United Chargers Launches First-in-Industry Multi-App Capability for Its Popular Grizzl-E EV Charging Stations With Epic Charging

First time in the EV charging world, United Chargers is adding another software option to its popular Grizzl-E Ultimate and Grizzl-E Mini product line with Epic Charging. Now customers have a never-seen-before choice to select software that works better for their needs and ensures they're not stuck with just one software choice from the EVSE manufacturer.

Today, United Chargers Inc., a leading EV Charger manufacturer known for the Grizzl-E line of products, announces an industry-first Residential EV Charging integration that will transform home EV Charging. The entire new-generation lineup of Wi-Fi-Connected Grizzl-E EV Chargers, including Grizzl-E Ultimate 48A, Grizzl-E Ultimate 80A, and Grizzl-E Mini Connect, is now multi-app capable. In conjunction with Epic Charging, Grizzl-E is now giving its home-charging customers a choice between two Smart Charging Apps, the native Grizzl-E Connect and the new Epic Charging home application. This is the next step in the evolution of home charging that will give more choice and flexibility to all users.

Grizzl-E Wi-Fi-Connected chargers use the open and interoperable Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) for smart charging software and is continuing its work to integrate its hardware with more software providers to give its customers even more choices in their home-charging features. These further integrations will be announced in 2025.

Gleb Nikiforov, United Chargers CEO, said, "The ability to connect your home chargers not only to one app provided by the manufacturer but to a variety of different applications from different software development companies opens up never-seen-before freedom to EVSE owners to solely select software which corresponds best to their needs. It also provides full assurance about hardware interoperability. This is epic for the EV revolution, and we at United Chargers are proud to introduce Epic home-charging software to be the first third-party app natively available on our connected EVSE. Other software partners are coming soon to join Epic as a fully integrated app to be used with the whole lineup of our connected products."

Michael Bakunin, the CEO of Epic Charging, said, "We are excited to be the first software provider to be integrated natively with United Chargers. This industry-leading collaboration allows both companies to demonstrate our commitment to delivering an Epic customer experience that includes reliable and affordable charging hardware that is future-proof. The Epic Home app is free for residential customers and will be a key foundational application for take-home fleet applications and electric utilities to launch large-scale demand response programs."

About United Chargers

United Chargers is a Canadian EVSE manufacturer and a leader in Level 2 EVSEs. United Chargers designing, developing and manufacturing in Canada its popular Grizzl-E line of EV chargers. United Chargers' goal is to speed up the adoption of electric vehicles with durable, affordable, and practical products for home and commercial use. Learn more: www.grizzl-e.com.

About Epic Charging

Epic Charging is reshaping transportation as the only B2B e-Mobility SaaS company that is focused on delivering an Epic customer experience. The company's Epic Home Charging app provides industry-leading applications for residential EV Charging owners, electric utility demand response aggregators, and take-home fleet operators. Learn more: https://epiccharging.com/tpost/e0g2fck891-adding-a-grizzl-e-charger-using-the-epic.

