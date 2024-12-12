Splash Beverage Group Expands Pulpoloco Sangria Distribution With Total Wine & More

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American:SBEV), an innovator in the beverage industry, proudly announces another 2024 retail expansion win. Total Wine & More, America's Wine Superstore and the country's largest independent retailer of fine wine, has authorized Pulpoloco Sangria across multiple states. This authorization includes Pulpoloco' Smooth Red and Crisp White Sangria varietals and spans over 115 stores in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Nevada, Texas, and Virginia.

Known for its exceptional selection of fine wines, spirits, and variety, Total Wine & More is a trusted destination for consumers seeking new and exciting beverage options. The addition of Pulpoloco Sangria to their shelves underscores the growing popularity and appeal of this innovative sangria brand, which combines authentic Spanish flavors with convenience and sustainability.

"We are thrilled that Total Wine has chosen to carry Pulpoloco Sangria in their fabulous stores," said Bill Meissner, President and Chief Marketing Officer of Splash Beverage Group. "This partnership significantly expands our reach, allowing us to introduce Pulpoloco's unique, high-quality sangrias to an even broader audience of wine enthusiasts. We deeply appreciate Total Wine's belief in the brand, and we extend our gratitude to our hard-working sales team and distributor network in these eight states for making this distribution possible."

Pulpoloco Sangria is a standout in the category, offering an authentic taste of Spain with a modern twist. Its eco-friendly, innovative CartoCan packaging aligns with today's sustainability trends, making it a perfect fit for Total Wine & More's discerning shoppers.

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas and Pulpoloco sangria. Splash's strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

