Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - Board members of the Canadian Venture Capital & Private Equity Association ("CVCA" or the "Association") and representatives from Canada's venture capital and private equity community, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the Association's 50th anniversary.





This milestone marks 50 years of transformative contributions by venture capital and private equity to Canada's economy. From powering innovation to supporting businesses through every stage of growth, these industries have been instrumental in building a globally competitive entrepreneurial ecosystem. The anniversary reflects not only the achievements of the past but also the potential for private capital to drive Canada's prosperity in the decades to come.

The Canadian Venture Capital & Private Equity Association supports the investors behind thousands of jobs, innovative technologies, and strengthened local economies across Canada. They are the backbone of Canada's entrepreneurial spirit, supporting businesses from startup to global expansion. CVCA proudly champions these investors, standing by their side to build a prosperous and innovative Canada. CVCA advocates for access to capital, talent, and competitive tax policies, while fostering partnerships and collaboration across industries. Our industry-leading data provides the most reliable insight into the Canadian market, and our essential resources help our members' organizations thrive.

