GoDaddy: Let Small Businesses Ease Your Holiday Hosting Stress

Meet Gray Brush Vintage Market and other entrepreneurs making hosting more efficient

Vonda Rogers and Lisa Brickey, graybrushmarket.com

The holiday season is meant to be filled with joy, yet for many, it feels more like a marathon of endless to-do lists than a time of celebration. Between the pressure of hosting family, managing travel plans, and finding the perfect gifts, it's no wonder so many are left feeling overwhelmed instead of merry.

But what if there was a way to cut through the stress and reclaim the simple pleasures of the season?

It's clear that the desire to support local entrepreneurs is strong, and while buying gifts from small businesses is a great way to contribute, there are even more ways to make an impact.

This year, why not take it a step further by outsourcing some of your holiday hosting duties to small businesses in your area?

Reimagine Your Holiday Décor

Consider transforming your home into a festive haven without lifting a finger. Local shops like Gray Brush Vintage Market in Portsmouth, Ohio, offer curated vintage rentals that add a nostalgic touch to any gathering. Founded by lifelong friends Vonda Rogers and Lisa Brickey, Gray Brush provides everything from retro furniture to timeless tableware, giving your holiday setup a unique flair that's sure to impress your guests.

Vonda and Lisa have been hard at work, even partnering with the Empower by GoDaddy social impact program to boost their online presence and streamline their business operations. Their story, featured in the latest season of GoDaddy's Made in America documentary series, showcases how they're making it easier than ever for customers to bring a bit of vintage charm to their celebrations.

Let Someone Else Handle the Cooking

The pressure of preparing a holiday feast can turn anyone into a ball of nerves. Instead of spending the entire day in the kitchen, consider letting a small business handle the heavy lifting. Take Carter's BBQ , for example. Founder Darren W. Carter left his steel mill job to pursue his passion for barbecue, and his dedication shows in every smoky, flavorful bite.

Whether you're hosting a dinner or holiday party, Carter's BBQ can deliver a spread that will satisfy even the pickiest of eaters. And if you're not local, no worries-Carter's signature sauces and spices are available for delivery, adding a touch of barbecue flavor to your holiday table from anywhere in the country.

Tired of the same old pies and cookies? Shake up your dessert offerings with a little help from Nika's Cupcake Bar in Baltimore. Tanika "Nika" Nelson's custom cupcakes are as beautiful as they are delicious, bringing a fun and unexpected element to any holiday spread. It's the perfect way to impress your guests without the stress of baking.

Outsource the Unexpected

Beyond food and décor, there are countless other aspects of holiday hosting that you can easily delegate to small businesses. Need help setting the perfect holiday atmosphere? Consider hiring a local florist for seasonal arrangements or a professional cleaning service to get your home guest-ready without the hassle.

Hosting a party? Many small businesses offer bartending services, equipment rentals for seating, or even live music from local artists to make your event truly special. According to GoDaddy Venture Forward , there are over 20 million global online microbusinesses, so you have plenty of small businesses to choose from.

Every community is filled with unique small businesses, each offering its own special touch. Discover the local gems in your neighborhood that fit your style and needs, whether you're looking for a personal chef, a gift-wrapping service, or a photographer to capture your family's holiday moments.

Give the Gift of Letting Go by Shopping Local

The holidays should be about connection and making memories, not about feeling the weight of having to do it all. By outsourcing tasks like catering, decorating, and event services to small businesses, you're not only easing your own stress-you're also supporting the entrepreneurs who bring unique, personalized services to your community.

Two out of three small businesses - and 89% of the retail businesses - emphasize the holiday season's importance to their bottom line. What better way to support small business while easing holiday stress than using them to outsource holiday entertainment?

This year, hire local businesses to take care of the details and focus instead on creating memories and savoring every moment of the season.

Empower by GoDaddy Spotlight Series:By partnering with diverse local nonprofits and community organizations around the world, Empower by GoDaddy aims to reach those who haven't otherwise had access by offering skills training, resources, and mentoring to help accelerate their business journeys. This article is part of the Empower by GoDaddy spotlight series that shines a light on the individuals who make this unique initiative possible.?

