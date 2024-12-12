Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - In an exciting development for the green hydrogen and e-fuels industry, US-based Splitwaters, a leading provider of cutting-edge electrolyzers and an esteemed EPC contractor, is joining forces with Turner Industries, a national leading provider of heavy industrial construction services in the United States. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the journey toward sustainable energy solutions, as both companies unite their strengths to build electrolyzers and Balance of Plant (BOP) modules at Turner's expansive modular fabrication facility in Port Allen, Louisiana.

This collaboration embodies a shared vision of innovation and efficiency. By leveraging Turner Industries' 60+ years of construction experience and an active workforce of 20,000 dedicated professionals, Splitwaters aims to provide modular designs that streamline processes.

(From Left to Right: Eric Stampley (Vice President, Modular Fabrication, Turner Industries) Carson, Chaisson (Vice President, Turner Industries), Deepak Bawa (CEO, Splitwaters) and Mike Mouch (Vice President, Construction & Modular Sales, Turner Industries)

Mark Brittain, President of the Construction Division at Turner Industries, emphasized the advantages of this partnership: "This collaboration will enable us to provide modular solutions to the green hydrogen and e-fuels market at competitive pricing. We are committed to supporting our clients in achieving their energy transition and decarbonization goals." With six decades of experience in construction and fabrication, Turner Industries is well-equipped to meet diverse project needs within this evolving landscape."

Deepak Bawa, CEO of Splitwaters, echoed these sentiments: "This is the need of the hour. Creative solutions are essential in today's energy transition market where cost efficiency must be paired with high-quality project delivery." The partnership highlights Splitwaters' commitment to its one-stop-shop business model; clients are already recognizing the added value being offered. With an operational fabrication shop now established in Louisiana, both companies can exercise greater control over timelines and budgets while delivering effective modular solutions."

"The combined expertise of Turner Industries' extensive experience alongside Splitwaters' cutting-edge technology positions them favorably within this burgeoning industry, poised not just to meet current demands but also to drive innovation forward in green hydrogen production globally" he added.

Port Allen Facility, Louisiana



About Splitwaters:

Splitwaters is a Houston, Texas-based electrolyzer manufacturer and engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning firm specializing in low-cost Green Hydrogen and e-Fuel plants. Splitwaters is working to create a cleaner, greener, safer world by building small-cap to large-cap projects, improving the resiliency of the world's infrastructure; getting us closer to net zero; tackling critical environmental challenges; and accelerating progress to make the world a cleaner, greener, safer place. To learn more, visit www.splitwaters.com.

About Turner Industries

For over 60 years, Turner Industries has provided turnkey industrial services and solutions to the companies that produce fuel, energy, and the materials essential to modern life. Turner Industries provides a single solution in heavy industrial construction, maintenance, turnaround, pipe and module fabrication, equipment, rigging and specialized transportation, and associated specialty services. The company employs 20,000+ and works across the United States. To learn more, visit www.turner-industries.com

