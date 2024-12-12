The US government has doubled Section 301 tariffs on imported solar polysilicon and wafers from China to 50%. The materials are vital for manufacturing solar panels, from refining polysilicon to assembling modules. From pv magazine USA The solar panel supply chain begins with mining and refining raw polysilicon, forming it into ingots, slicing it into wafers, manufacturing it into cells, and then assembling the cells into a frame, making a solar module. The Office of the US Trade Representative has said that early legs of the solar supply chain-polysilicon and wafers-will now be subject to a 50% ...

