AcousticSheep LLC Partners with Popular YouTube Creator Gibi ASMR

Partnership to Include the Release of Customized SleepPhones® Headphones Products

ERIE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / AcousticSheep LLC, the Pennsylvania-based company that invented the world's first headphones designed specifically for sleeping is launching a new, customized SleepPhones® product in conjunction with the popular YouTube creator Gibi ASMR. SleepPhones®, innovators in wearable sleep technology, and ASMR sensation Gibi ASMR have joined forces to create a limited-edition line of SleepPhones® headphones designed to elevate relaxation and promote restful slumber.

This unique collaboration boasts a custom Gibi ASMR-branded headband with SleepPhones® unparalleled comfort, offering fans an immersive and tranquil sleep experience unlike any other."I have been using SleepPhones® for years to listen to ASMR, YouTube, and music comfortably while being able to lay down on my side, rest my head on a long drive or flight, or just anytime I need headphones that aren't bulky and are comfortable enough to wear for hours on end! I cannot think of a more appropriate product collaboration than this one, and I am incredibly happy to be able to offer these Gibi-branded SleepPhones® to my fans."About Gibi ASMRGibi ASMR is an American ASMR performer, YouTube personality, Twitch streamer, and cosplayer. After watching ASMR for years, Gibi created her own YouTube channel in 2016 and has since grown to be one of the most popular creators in the business, amassing a staggering following of over 5 million subscribers on the YouTube platform alone. Gibi is considered one of YouTube's top ASMR creators, and has been referred to as "the LeBron James of touching stuff" by The New York Times Magazine.

About The Gibi ASMR x SleepPhones® Wireless Headphones

Extra-thin, adjustable speakers inside of a comfortable headband - Ideal for listening to music, podcasts, meditations, binaural beats and more in bed - Custom Gibi ASMR branded headband - Rechargeable battery life: Enjoy over 24 full hours of listening - Superior sound quality with eco-friendly, lead-free electronics - Lightweight, washable, and hypoallergenic - One-year limited warranty AcousticSheep LLC's most popular SleepPhones® model delivers 24-hours of continuous audio content before needing to be recharged. Comparable sleep-oriented headphones and earbuds currently on the market range from three to ten hours of active play time. SleepPhones® Wireless headphones use Bluetooth® 5.0 technology, reducing audio latency and increasing signal range. SleepPhones® Wireless headphones retail for $99.95 and are available for purchase on www.SleepPhones.com, Amazon, and other select retail outlets.

About AcousticSheep LLC

AcousticSheep LLC was founded by Dr. Wei-Shin Lai and Jason Wolfe in 2007. Wei-Shin Lai, a family physician, could not get back to sleep after taking patient calls at night. Her husband, Jason Wolfe suggested she listen to relaxing sleep sounds in order to fall back asleep, but regular headphones and earbuds were uncomfortable. To solve this problem, they decided to make the first headphones designed specifically for sleeping. He soldered and she sewed the first "headphones in a headband" at their kitchen table and called them SleepPhones® headphones. SleepPhones® headphones first won the Consumer Electronics Show Innovation Award in 2013 as the first headphones designed specifically for comfortable use in bed. Eight Innovation Awards later, AcousticSheep LLC leads the industry for the longest battery life and highest quality sleep headphones utilizing the latest in ultra-low power, safe wireless technology.More than a million SleepPhones® headphones have been sold to date, and Jason and Wei-Shin have earned recognitions such as Entrepreneur of the Year in PA (SBA), Entrepreneur of the Year in Western PA & WV (Ernst & Young), EXIM Bank Exporter of the Year, and Small Business of the Year with the Consumer Technology Association. Their products have won eight Consumer Electronics Association Innovation Awards, two Pennsylvania ImPAct Awards (Entrepreneur and Exports), and a Red Dot Design Award.

