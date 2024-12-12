Zoe Financial Takes Home ThinkAdvisor's 2024 Industry Disruption Firm & TAMPs Executive of the Year Awards

Zoe Financial , a digital end-to-end wealth platform that aims to transform the wealth management experience for RIAs and individuals, is proud to be a winner of ThinkAdvisor's Industry Disruption Firm in the 2024 edition of the Luminaries Awards.

"A few years ago, we identified that the wealth management landscape was filled with inefficiencies and fragmented workflows that hinder advisor-client user experiences. That's why we built a seamless platform empowering advisors to deliver personalized investment management to clients of all account sizes-without adding to their workload," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA, Founder & CEO of Zoe Financial, winner of the TAMPs Executive of the Year 2024 ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards. "We aim to simplify and enhance the advisor-client experience, ensuring access to sophisticated investment management for everyone," he added.

The Zoe Wealth Platform was awarded as it enables advisors to manage their mass affluent client accounts with tax-aware custom solutions once only accessible to the ultra-wealthy. By transforming how financial advisors personalize clients' investment accounts, the platform has demonstrated its potential to lead the industry toward a more client-centric future.

About The Zoe Wealth Platform

The all-in-one platform boosts advisors' efficiency with frictionless client onboarding, account opening, and funding. It also offers fractional trading, automated tax-aware & personalized portfolio daily rebalancing, and performance reporting. Zoe exemplifies how modern technology can enhance client-advisor relationships. Aside from its comprehensive and user-friendly platform, Zoe offers advisors an outsourced workforce handling essential administrative tasks like daily data validation and rebalancing behind the scenes, and a client success team toassist advisors and clients when needed. Zoe frees advisors time to focus on what they do best-providing strategic guidance and building strong relationships with their clients.

The platform is scalable and adaptable, accommodating the needs of fast-growing independent RIAs regardless of their stage of development. The platform's white-labeled solution enables advisors to deliver an outstanding tech-driven experience and build relationships with clients through their own brand identity.

About The Awards

The 2024 ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards recognize firms and individuals across the financial services industry demonstrating exemplary leadership, groundbreaking innovation, and outstanding community impact. The judging panel comprises industry experts from the industry, including practitioners, academics, and innovators, as well as members of ThinkAdvisor's editorial team.

Winners were selected considering quantitative results, such as the number of advisors impacted, and qualitative elements, such as innovative contributions and ethical commitment.

Request a demo at https://zoefin.com/wealth-platform/

About Zoe Financial

Zoe is a wealth platform that aims to help grow and protect clients' wealth. Zoe's platform brings account opening, funding, automated rebalancing, and commission-free fractional trading into one cohesive advisory experience. Learn more at zoefin.com .

Disclosure: Zoe Financial does not provide tax or legal advice. ThinkAdvisor and Zoe Financial are not affiliated. The 2024 ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards recognize outstanding companies, individuals, and initiatives that drive financial advisors' success and growth while serving clients' best interests. Zoe Financial didn't compensate ThinkAdvisor to be included as a finalist or selected as a winner. For more information, visit https://event.thinkadvisor.com/luminaries-awards/class-of-2024 .

