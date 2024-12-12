Anzeige
WKN: 928721 | ISIN: FR0000074148 | Ticker-Symbol: BZ1
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.12.2024 17:46 Uhr
ASSYSTEM: Implementation of Assystem's new share buyback programme

Finanznachrichten News

Implementation of Assystem's new share buyback programme

Paris-La Défense, 12 December 2024, 5.35 p.m. (CEST) - Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY), signed on 12 December 2024 a share buyback mandate with an investment services provider.

Under the terms of this mandate - which is valid from 13 December 2024 to 17 September 2025 - the investment services provider may buy back, on behalf of Assystem, a certain amount of shares for up to a total aggregate amount of €20 million.

The per-share purchase price may not exceed the price set by Assystem's shareholders at the 24 May 2024 Annual General Meeting in the 15th resolution authorising the share buyback programmeand press release post Shareholders Meeting 2024 https://www.assystem.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/ASSYSTEM-PR-Post-Shareholders-meeting-2024-voting-results-and-dividend.pdf).

The shares purchased will be allocated for the purpose of covering free share/performance share plans set up by the Company.

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

Assystem, one of the world's leading independent nuclear engineering companies, is committed to accelerating the energy transition. With more than 55 years of experience in highly regulated sectors with stringent safety and security constraints, the Group provides engineering and project management services as well as digital solutions and services to optimise the performance of complex infrastructure assets throughout their life cycle. In its 12 countries of operation,

Assystem's 7,500 experts are supporting energy transition. To achieve an affordable low carbon energy supply, Assystem is committed to the development of low carbon electricity (nuclear, renewables and electricity grids) and clean hydrogen. The Group is also helping drive the use of low carbon electricity in industrial sectors such as transportation.

Assystem forms part of the Euronext Tech Leaders, CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC Industrials, CAC All-Tradable and CAC All-Share indices.

To find out more, visit www.assystem.com.

CONTACTS

Malène Korvin - Chief Financial Officer - mkorvin@assystem.com - Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 25 29 00

Anne-Charlotte Dagorn - Marketing and Communications Director - acdagorn@assystem.com - Tel.: +33 (0)6 83 03 70 29

Agnès Villeret - Komodo - Investor relations - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com - Tel.: +33 (0)6 83 28 04 15

Attachment

  • ASSYSTEM PR Share buy back programme December 2024 V2 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/02266f98-b131-401e-ac89-104eb75b1772)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
