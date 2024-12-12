Blue Chip Group: Sojo Industries Partners with Blue Chip Beverage to Modernize Beverage Manufacturing

Collaboration Introduces Innovative, Modular, and Sustainable Production Solutions

Sojo Industries, a pioneering company in mobile automation and robotics for food and beverage assembly, has entered a strategic partnership with Blue Chip Beverage, a leading co-packing and manufacturing provider, to deliver cutting-edge and adaptable production solutions to the industry, leveraging the patented Sojo Flight system now operational at Blue Chip Beverage's facilities in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Sojo Flight system redefines traditional manufacturing processes, enabling the establishment of modular, automated production lines. By circumventing conventional supply chain limitations, the system significantly enhances speed-to-market while simultaneously reducing environmental impact and operational complexities.

The Sojo Industries-Blue Chip Beverage partnership offers both tray pack and carton/variety pack packaging for beverage clients. In addition, Blue Chip Beverage's Salt Lake City headquarters serves as a key shipping lane for the western region, facilitating efficient transportation from Texas to California.

"Steve brings extensive experience and a proven track record in the beverage industry," said Barak Bar-Cohen, Founder and CEO of Sojo Industries. "Our partnership with Blue Chip Beverage exemplifies the integration of mobility, modularity, and advanced technology into a state-of-the-art manufacturing environment, ultimately benefiting brands and consumers alike. We are thrilled to support Steve and the entire Blue Chip team in this endeavor."

"This partnership marks an exciting milestone for Blue Chip Beverage as we enhance our capabilities to better serve our customers," said Steve Finn, President of Blue Chip Beverage. "With Sojo Flight, we can provide even more agile and efficient co-packing solutions that align with the evolving needs of the beverage industry."

The integration of Sojo Flight at Blue Chip Beverage's facilities has already demonstrated significant results, underscoring its effectiveness in improving supply chain resilience and operational efficiency.

"The Sojo Flight system equips brands to respond swiftly to market opportunities," stated Julie Perryman, Vice President of Commercial Development at Sojo Industries. "We now support a wide range of variety and multipack formats found in retail and club environments, which not only unlocks exciting growth opportunities for brands but also substantially reduces freight, packaging, and logistics costs-resources that can be reinvested for further growth."

Together, Blue Chip Beverage and Sojo Industries are establishing an advanced manufacturing model that harmonizes innovation, efficiency, and sustainability. For beverage brands seeking reliable co-packing solutions, this partnership represents a forward-thinking approach to overcoming manufacturing challenges and unlocking new growth opportunities.

About Sojo Industries: Sojo industries is a fast-growing technology company, engaged in advanced robotics, mobile manufacturing and modular packaging solutions delivering efficient packaging and assembly services for the food and beverage industry. Along with Sojo Shield, its newly launched blockchain-based track-and-trace platform, for geolocating products across the food and beverage supply chain, the company is a pioneer in variety packaging solutions, working with major brands. Sojo Industries was founded in 2021 after Barak was inspired to fuse his business background with his late father's scientific endeavors-making mobile manufacturing a reality.

About Blue Chip Group: Blue Chip Group is a leading provider of dry and dehydrated food products for emergency, utility and daily use under its well respected Augason Farms brand. Since launching its famous Morning Moo's in 1972, the company has crafted and refined hundreds of self-stable foods to ensure its customers are prepared for any emergency and, increasingly, can satisfy their needs for flavorful, convenient and cost effective easy to prepare meals, fruits and vegetables and dairy products that fit today's on the go lifestyle. In addition, the company manufactures dry food products for other customers who desire the same quality and safety for their consumers. Finally, Blue Chip Group is a growing independent beverage solutions provider for National, Regional and Emerging branded beverage companies.

