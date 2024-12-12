John Galt Solutions Named a Leader in Two QKS Group 2024 SPARK Matrix Reports: Supply Chain Planning, and Sales and Operations Planning

QKS Group Highlights John Galt Solutions' Strong Customer Impact and Technology Excellence

John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower businesses to make better decisions faster, today announced QKS Group has named the company a Leader in two recently published SPARK Matrix reports: 2024 SPARK Matrix Supply Chain Planning (SCP), and 2024 SPARK Matrix Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP).

The?SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading supply chain planning vendors, offering strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, differentiators, and market positions.

John Galt Solutions stands out in this competitive landscape thanks to its Atlas Planning Platform 's outstanding capabilities to streamline planning processes, enhance supply chain agility, and drive operational excellence across industries.

According to the research, the Atlas Planning Platform creates a digital supply chain twin representation to enable companies to anticipate disruptions, manage uncertainty and adjust in real time. The report notes, "With a user-friendly design and collaborative interface, the solution enables faster adaptation to demand shifts and improves decision-making efficiency."

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Leader by QKS Group in both the 2024 SPARK Matrix for Supply Chain Planning, and for S&OP," said Alex Pradhan, Global Product Strategy Leader at John Galt Solutions. "To outperform the competition and generate long term value, it is crucial for companies to create the right planning strategy to solve today's complex challenges, accelerating their transformation enabled by the latest innovations and helping their organization orchestrate and make higher quality decisions. These recognitions validate our commitment to empowering companies across industries and sizes to overcome challenges and achieve sustained success."

John Galt Solutions is leading supply chain innovation through the Atlas Planning Platform, helping companies thrive amid complexity. With a unique end-to-end AI-powered probabilistic planning approach, advanced analytics, and powerful scenario planning, Atlas empowers companies to effectively manage variability, identify opportunities, and drive superior outcomes.

About John Galt Solutions

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of complex global supply chain performance, seize new opportunities, reduce?costs,?and drive profitability. John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform is a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning software solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. A SaaS-based platform, Atlas transforms S&OP processes;?demand,?inventory,?and replenishment;?supply and inventory optimization;?manufacturing planning and scheduling;?financial budget and sales forecasting. We partner closely with companies such as MARS, Continental Tire, Deschutes Brewery, Netgear, and American Red Cross to empower planners to make better and faster decisions with greater confidence. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit johngalt.com .

