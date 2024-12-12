Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSX: SGLD) (OTCQB: SGLDF) ("Sabre Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the details of its upcoming special meeting of the shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") the availability of proxy-related material for the Meeting. At the Meeting, among other things, shareholders will be asked to approve a plan of arrangement pursuant to which Minera Alamos Inc. will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

The Meeting

The Meeting will be held in person at the offices of Peterson McVicar LLP, 110 Yonge Street, Suite 1601, Toronto, ON M5C 1T4 at 3:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. Shareholders are not required to be present at the Meeting and can vote their shareholdings in advance of the Meeting. Whether or not you expect to attend the Meeting, you are urged to vote in advance of the Meeting.

Meeting Materials

Due to the on-going postal strike in Canada, certain shareholders may not receive the notice package for the Meeting, including the notice-and-access notice and form of proxy, prior to the Meeting. As such, shareholders are encouraged access the materials for the Meeting, including the Information Circular and form of proxy, under Sabre Gold's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at the following website maintained by the Company's transfer agent https://docs.tsxtrust.com/2272. Shareholders who do not receive a notice package and form of proxy on a timely basis through the normal course of delivery are encouraged to access the Meeting materials via the aforementioned websites. In the alternative, the Company will provide the Meeting materials by e-mail or by courier upon request by a shareholder by email at andrew@sabre.gold or by phone at 416-904-2725.

Voting by Registered Shareholders

Registered shareholders may vote in advance of the Meeting electronically or in writing, by following the instructions set out on the form of proxy. Registered Shareholders may submit a proxy using one of the following methods:

date and sign the proxy and return it to TSX Trust Company, 301-100 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, ON, M5H 4H1;





by fax at (416) 595-9593; or





log on to TSX Trust Company's website at www.voteproxyonline.com. Registered shareholders must follow the instructions set out on the website and refer to the proxy for the shareholder's 12- digit control number. If you are a registered shareholder and would like to obtain a control number to vote online, you can contact TSX Trust Company toll free at 1-866-600-5869 or via email at tsxtis@tmx.com.

Please note that the form of proxy found on SEDAR+ is not personalized and each registered shareholder must ensure its name and address are added before submission and that the proxy is duly signed and dated.

All proxies must be received by TSX Trust Company no later than 3:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on January 10, 2025, or on the date other than a Saturday, Sunday or statutory or civic holiday in the Province of Ontario which is at least 48 hours prior to any adjourned or postponed Meeting.

Voting by Beneficial Shareholders

Shareholders who hold their shares through a broker, bank or other intermediary should contact their brokerage house, bank or intermediary directly, as each intermediary has its own mailing procedures and provides its own voting return instructions to clients.

Questions on the Meeting and Voting

If you have any questions or need assistance voting you can contact TSX Trust Company toll free at 1-866-600-5869 or via email at tsxtis@tmx.com.

About Sabre Gold Mines Corp.

Sabre Gold is a near-term gold producer in North America which holds 100% ownership of both the fully licensed and permitted Copperstone gold mine located in Arizona, United States. Management intends to restart production at Copperstone in the near term. Sabre Gold also holds other investments and projects at varying stages of development.

Copperstone has approximately 300,000 ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories, and approximately 197,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category. Additionally, Copperstone has considerable existing operational infrastructure as well as significant exploration upside. Sabre Gold is led by an experienced team of mining professionals with backgrounds in exploration, mine building and operations.

For further information please visit the Sabre Gold Mines Corp. website: (www.sabre.gold).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information under Canadian securities legislation including statements concerning the Meeting and the proposed plan of arrangement with Minera Alamos Inc. These forward-looking statements entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations, are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in such statements. These uncertainties and risks include but are not limited to: the results of the Meeting and any change in or to the Canada Post mail strike. Risks and uncertainties about Sabre Gold's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials, including its annual information form and MD&A, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available at www.sedar.com and readers are urged to read these materials. Sabre Gold assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements unless required by law.

