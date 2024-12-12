UK government to increase solar capacity threshold for nationally significant infrastructure projects, handing local planners consent power for projects up to 100 MW. Projects with capacity greater than 50 MW in England are currently subject to approval from central government. The UK government has confirmed it will adjust planning thresholds for large-scale solar projects in England, putting more decisions into the hands of local planning authorities. Gareth Phillips, a partner at law firm Pinsent Masons, told pv magazine the changes could mean more planning applications for solar projects up ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...