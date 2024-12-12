AleaSoft Energy Forecasting says weekly average electricity prices in European markets during early December remained steady compared to the previous week. France, Portugal, and Spain all broke December records for solar energy production on single days. Weekly electricity prices across major European markets remained at similar levels to the week prior during the first week of December, according to analysis from AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. The consultancy says last week showed "a heterogenous evolution" of electricity prices, with prices being higher than the week prior during the weekdays ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...