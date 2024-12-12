Study to Evaluate Technical and Regulatory Feasibility of Operating from Italy's Grottaglie Spaceport

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (the "Company" or "Virgin Galactic") and Ente Nazionale per l'Aviazione Civile ("ENAC"), the civil aviation authority of Italy, today announced the signing of an Agreement of Cooperation to jointly study the feasibility of Virgin Galactic conducting spaceflight operations from Grottaglie Spaceport in the Puglia region of Southern Italy.

The study will evaluate the necessary technical requirements for suborbital spaceflight operations at Grottaglie Spaceport, the surrounding area's ability to support private and research suborbital spaceflight customers, and the compatibility of Italy's suborbital regulations with those in the United States, where Virgin Galactic is headquartered.

Phase one of the study, anticipated to be completed in 2025, will examine Grottaglie's airspace compatibility with Virgin Galactic's requirements and unique flight profile. This will include examining any regulatory requirements, studying the facilities infrastructure and ensuring supply chain capability to support repeated spaceflights. Presuming these criteria are satisfied, phase two of the examination would expand to consider regional workforce requirements as well as the potential economic stimulation to Italy and Puglia generated by multiple spaceflights per week.

The announcement comes 18 months after members of the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council of Italy conducted research aboard Virgin Galactic's June 2023 'Galactic 01' mission from Spaceport America in New Mexico. The flight marked the Company's inaugural commercial spaceflight.

"Development of world-class spaceports in premier locations is essential to our goal of expanding human-first space travel around the world, and we are honored to partner with the Italian government as we look to bring Virgin Galactic's spaceline operations to Italy and the European continent," said Michael Colglazier, Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Galactic. "This study lays the groundwork to activate the economic and community benefits of commercial space across the region, and we are thrilled at the prospect of Virgin Galactic customers looking out our spaceship windows to witness the boot of Italy from space."

"Today, our partnership takes a significant step forward. Together, we will conduct a feasibility study to determine the conditions for suborbital operations from the Grottaglie Spaceport under ENAC's regulations inspired by the U.S. model," said Mr. Fabio Nicolai, Deputy Director General, ENAC. "This work will lay the foundation for safe and sustainable commercial operations in Italy."

Grottaglie Airport is managed by Aeroporti di Puglia and was designated a commercial spaceport by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport in 2018, making it the first horizontal spaceport in Italy and first in the European Union. Grottaglie Spaceport is primarily intended to provide a base for suborbital spaceflights, including both private and research, acting as a center of excellence for commercial suborbital transportation and space exploration in the Mediterranean basin. The Puglia region and Italian government recently allocated funding of 70 million Euros for airport infrastructure necessary for the full operation of Grottaglie Spaceport.

"We are excited to work with Virgin Galactic and demonstrate how Grottaglie Spaceport can provide infrastructure, high level skills and specialized services necessary for suborbital flights," said Antonio Maria Vasile, President of Aeroporti diPuglia, which manages the site. "Grottaglie Spaceport has become a European hub for the development of new aerospace technologies and a catalyst for pioneering projects in the new space economy."

Added Mr. Vito Bavaro of the Economic Development Department of Puglia Region, "Extending commercial space travel to our region aligns closely with the investments we are already making in research and innovation, development of advanced skills, and policies to strengthen the regional aerospace ecosystem. We believe Virgin Galactic is an ideal partner in our mission to provide a regional base for suborbital flights in the Mediterranean basin."

About Virgin Galactic Holdings

Virgin Galactic is an aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human-first spaceflight for private individuals, researchers, and governments with its advanced spaceships and high-altitude carrier aircraft. Scale and profitability are driven by next generation vehicles capable of bringing humans to space at an unprecedented frequency with an industry-leading cost structure. You can find more information at www.virgingalactic.com

About Ente Nazionale per l'Aviazione Civile

The Italian Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC) serves as the sole authority for technical regulation, certification, supervision, and control in the civil aviation sector, including airports, in Italy, operating under the powers granted by the Navigation Code. In carrying out its institutional role of regulation and oversight, ENAC promotes the development of civil aviation and airport systems by ensuring flight and operational safety, protecting passenger rights, enhancing service quality, and fostering fair competition-all while respecting environmental sustainability. ENAC is particularly attentive to innovation, with a focus on emerging fields in aviation and aerospace transportation, driving advancements that contribute to the modernization and competitiveness of Italy's aviation sector. It actively collaborates with national and international organizations to support the sustainable growth and innovation of the industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

