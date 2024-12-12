Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
11.12.24
09:43 Uhr
8,200 Euro
-0,050
-0,61 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,1508,35018:15
8,2008,30018:15
PR Newswire
12.12.2024 18:06 Uhr
36 Leser
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12

12 December 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 674.020p. The highest price paid per share was 676.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 672.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0140% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 523,135,191 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 784,618,901. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1084

676.200

16:08:00

600

676.400

16:06:11

82

676.400

16:06:11

446

676.400

16:06:11

991

676.400

16:06:11

127

676.400

16:06:11

1245

676.800

16:04:25

244

676.400

16:03:12

338

676.400

16:03:12

94

676.400

16:03:12

625

676.400

16:03:12

205

676.000

16:01:42

500

676.000

16:01:42

329

676.000

16:01:42

35

676.000

15:57:42

1273

676.000

15:57:42

469

675.400

15:54:53

1249

675.800

15:51:45

127

675.800

15:51:45

1164

676.400

15:50:00

576

676.600

15:49:58

576

676.600

15:49:58

12

676.600

15:49:58

1308

676.600

15:48:58

1162

676.200

15:47:02

443

676.200

15:46:41

395

676.000

15:45:08

72

676.000

15:45:08

625

676.000

15:45:08

265

676.000

15:45:08

1525

674.600

15:42:31

170

674.600

15:41:15

329

674.600

15:41:15

381

674.600

15:38:15

356

674.600

15:38:15

151

674.600

15:38:15

383

674.600

15:38:15

491

674.400

15:35:08

345

674.200

15:34:13

168

674.200

15:32:13

282

674.200

15:31:45

550

674.200

15:30:02

1173

674.200

15:29:54

1061

673.800

15:23:34

84

673.800

15:23:26

543

674.000

15:22:59

22

674.000

15:22:59

42

674.000

15:22:59

560

674.000

15:22:59

494

673.600

15:13:02

705

673.600

15:13:02

600

673.800

15:12:37

200

673.800

15:12:37

335

673.800

15:12:37

335

673.800

15:12:37

1118

673.800

15:12:37

543

673.800

15:12:37

262

673.200

15:08:51

209

673.200

15:08:51

350

673.600

14:59:02

1057

673.600

14:59:02

459

673.600

14:59:02

125

673.600

14:59:02

43

673.400

14:59:02

350

673.400

14:59:02

976

673.400

14:59:02

149

673.600

14:53:10

149

673.600

14:53:10

1000

673.600

14:53:10

205

673.800

14:52:21

262

673.800

14:52:21

600

673.400

14:46:00

401

673.400

14:46:00

276

673.400

14:46:00

527

673.400

14:46:00

83

673.400

14:46:00

524

673.400

14:46:00

665

673.600

14:45:05

702

673.600

14:45:05

545

673.800

14:39:55

611

673.800

14:39:52

1233

674.200

14:38:21

935

674.400

14:37:32

319

674.400

14:37:32

89

674.400

14:37:08

325

674.200

14:36:12

60

674.200

14:36:12

72

674.200

14:36:12

60

674.200

14:36:12

72

674.200

14:36:12

325

674.200

14:36:12

259

674.200

14:36:12

644

674.200

14:36:12

644

674.200

14:36:12

575

674.000

14:32:43

625

674.000

14:32:43

837

673.400

14:15:23

327

673.400

14:15:11

176

673.400

14:15:11

700

673.600

14:13:58

202

673.600

14:13:58

261

673.600

14:13:58

224

674.600

14:07:58

258

674.600

14:07:58

113

674.600

14:07:58

136

674.600

14:07:58

614

674.600

14:07:58

137

674.400

14:07:58

305

674.400

14:07:58

749

674.400

14:07:58

362

674.400

13:57:02

907

674.400

13:56:56

1257

674.000

13:50:29

113

674.000

13:50:29

700

674.200

13:43:30

630

674.200

13:43:29

1301

674.200

13:39:09

1382

674.600

13:36:00

1201

674.800

13:32:02

1359

675.200

13:30:29

277

675.200

13:30:02

1273

675.200

13:30:02

1056

675.200

13:30:02

37

673.200

13:07:12

237

673.200

13:07:12

884

673.200

13:07:12

892

673.200

13:04:29

286

673.200

13:04:29

175

673.200

12:47:50

27

673.200

12:47:50

12

673.200

12:47:50

1100

673.200

12:47:50

1123

673.200

12:45:00

147

673.200

12:40:53

654

673.200

12:40:53

350

673.200

12:40:53

9

672.800

12:36:58

1336

673.600

12:36:26

290

673.800

12:31:33

978

673.600

12:31:33

145

673.200

12:14:02

1024

673.200

12:14:02

940

673.400

12:13:43

379

673.400

12:13:43

861

673.400

11:58:24

529

673.400

11:58:24

1234

673.400

11:51:53

1196

673.400

11:44:03

109

673.400

11:37:42

28

673.400

11:37:42

275

673.400

11:37:42

317

673.400

11:37:42

218

673.200

11:37:42

1000

673.200

11:37:42

1265

673.600

11:26:46

358

673.400

11:21:06

896

673.400

11:21:06

1312

672.400

11:20:03

306

672.400

11:13:52

1000

672.400

11:13:52

21

672.400

11:13:52

1294

673.000

11:11:00

943

673.200

11:02:28

180

673.200

11:02:28

958

673.000

10:53:23

355

673.000

10:53:23

1168

672.600

10:48:18

1175

673.200

10:40:21

455

673.400

10:37:30

741

673.400

10:37:30

230

672.800

10:33:16

101

672.800

10:33:16

84

672.800

10:33:16

259

672.800

10:33:16

191

672.800

10:33:16

527

672.800

10:33:16

692

672.200

10:19:59

494

672.200

10:19:59

1213

672.800

10:03:00

1196

673.800

10:01:31

1034

673.000

10:00:15

306

673.000

10:00:15

35

673.200

09:48:42

1238

673.200

09:48:42

1212

673.000

09:39:16

89

672.200

09:25:50

1200

672.200

09:25:50

784

672.400

09:09:22

350

672.400

09:09:22

772

673.000

08:48:58

521

673.000

08:48:58

80

673.200

08:48:38

1255

673.200

08:48:38

599

672.000

08:32:32

599

672.000

08:32:32

1129

673.000

08:08:39

1360

675.200

08:03:58


