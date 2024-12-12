Anzeige
12.12.2024
EPSO-G UAB: Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of EPSO-G

Finanznachrichten News

Energy Transmission and Exchange Group EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered address Laisves pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania)

On December 12, 2024, the following decisions were made at the Extraordinary general meeting of shareholders:

1. On approval of the decision of the Board of UAB EPSO-G to increase the number of shares of UAB EPSO-G Invest held by UAB EPSO-G and to transfer part of the shares of UAB EPSO-G Invest.
1.1. To approve the decision of the Board of UAB EPSO-G:
1.1.1. To increase the number of shares of UAB EPSO-G Invest held by UAB EPSO-G and to transfer part of the shares of UAB EPSO-G Invest to the sole shareholder of UAB EPSO-G by adopting the decision of the sole shareholder of UAB EPSO-G.
1.1.2. To increase the capital of UAB EPSO-G Invest by EUR 3,650,000 by issuing 3,650,000 ordinary registered shares of UAB EPSO-G Invest with a nominal value of EUR 1 (one euro);
1.1.3. To determine that the issue price of one newly issued share of UAB EPSO-G Invest will be equal to EUR 10, and the total issue price of newly issued shares of UAB EPSO-G Invest will be equal to EUR 36,650,000;
1.1.4. To revoke the pre-emptive right of UAB EPSO-G to acquire all newly issued shares of UAB EPSO-G Invest and to grant UAB EPSO-G the right to acquire 1,812,500 newly issued shares of UAB EPSO-G Invest, and UAB Valstybes investicinis kapitalas the right to acquire 1,837,500 newly issued shares of UAB EPSO-G Invest.
1.1.5. To approve the new version of the Articles of Association of UAB EPSO-G Invest.
1.1.6. To approve the main terms and conditions of the share subscription and shareholders' agreements.

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its five direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in GET Baltic, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

For more information, contact
Gediminas Petrauskas, communication partner of EPSO-G
Tel: +370 610 63306, email: gediminas.petrauskas@epsog.lt


