Defined.ai Recognized in Gartner Hype Cycle Report for Data Management 2024

Defined.ai, a leader in providing ethical, high-quality AI training data, is proud to announce its recognition as a Sample Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Hype Cycle for Data Management report.

The Gartner Hype Cycle discusses key trends and innovations influential to data management practices. According to Defined.ai, the inclusion reaffirms its commitment to delivering solutions for ethical and scalable AI development. The report mentions "accelerated cloud adoption continues to enable enormous innovation across data management technologies, with some new disruptors like generative AI now entering the mix. Data and analytics leaders can use this research to strategize their system and architecture roadmaps and investments."

A Recognized Innovator Across Multiple Gartner® Reports

Earlier this year, Defined.ai was recognized across additional Gartner reports as a Sample Vendor, including in the "2024 Hype Cycle for Data, Analytics and AI Programs and Practices" under the category Data Marketplaces and Exchanges. Defined.ai was also named on the additional reports "2024 Emerging Tech: AI Marketplaces Need Defined", in the "2024 Emerging Tech: Innovators for AI Marketplace-as-a-Service Unlocking New Revenue Streams", and "2024 Emerging Tech: Top Trends Shaping the Future of AI Marketplaces"

Daniel Navas, Defined.ai's COO & CFO, stated, "Our focus is on supporting AI development rooted in ethics, compliance, transparency, and quality. We believe this recognition from Gartner validates our commitment, and we're proud to help organizations leverage trusted data to achieve safer, scalable, and more impactful AI."

Defined.ai's ethical AI data marketplace stands apart by offering a comprehensive suite of high-quality, ethically sourced datasets. From multilingual speech recognition datasets to advanced computer vision packages, Defined.ai empowers enterprises to build accurate AI models while adhering to the highest ethical standards in data management.

About Defined.ai

Defined.ai is the leading provider of ethical AI data, offering the world's biggest ethical AI data marketplace alongside subscriptions for flexible data access and custom services. With deep expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning, Defined.ai delivers high-quality, ethically sourced training data, enabling companies to accelerate their AI solutions with data that is secure, bias-free, and compliant with ethical and legal standards.??

