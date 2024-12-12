Probax Announces Global Partnership with Pax8

Probax MSP Backup boosts efficiency for Pax8 partners with simplified, automated Veeam solutions combined with cost-effective, scalable Wasabi hot cloud storage

Probax today announced a strategic partnership with Pax8 , the leading cloud commerce marketplace,?to introduce its award-winning MSP Backup platform to Pax8's extensive global partner network. This collaboration will empower Pax8 partners with highly automated deployment and streamlined management of Veeam-powered solutions, complemented by Wasabi's cost-effective hot cloud storage.

Launched in early 2024 and quickly recognized by Managed Service Providers (MSPs) as 'The Easy Button for Veeam,' Probax's MSP Backup platform has rapidly gained traction across APAC and North America. It simplifies and automates the deployment and management of Backup as a Service (BaaS) for physical, virtual, and cloud-based VMs, as well as Microsoft 365 workloads, utilizing the power of Veeam and Wasabi. MSP Partners benefit from the enterprise-grade capabilities of the Veeam Data Platform and the cost-effectiveness and scalability of Wasabi hot cloud storage, all while avoiding the usual complexity and resource demands.

Tim Smith, CEO of Probax, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Our collaboration with Pax8 represents a significant step forward in our mission to streamline and enhance data protection for MSPs worldwide. The integration of our MSP Backup solution with Pax8's revolutionary cloud marketplace enables MSPs to easily implement enterprise-grade data protection, offering a blend of simplicity, efficiency, and power."

Pax8 is renowned for its transformative cloud marketplace that streamlines how partners purchase, sell, and manage cloud solutions. With the addition of Probax MSP Backup to its portfolio, Pax8 will equip its partners with a highly efficient data protection platform, powered by Veeam - the industry leader in data resilience and enterprise backup and recovery software - and Wasabi, one of the fastest-growing cloud storage providers worldwide.

"Two of our primary goals for our MSP community is to help them gain efficiency and reduce costs for their clients, which includes making everything really easy for our partners to do business," said Ryan Burton, VP of Marketplace Vendor Strategy at Pax8. "This is why we are so excited about our partnership with Probax because their MSP Backup solution simplifies backup management across two industry leading solutions already in our Pax8 Marketplace, and its purpose built for MSPs."

Get started with a free trial today .

ABOUT PROBAX

Probax is a multi-award-winning data protection software provider for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). As a Platinum Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP), Probax proudly holds numerous VCSP Innovation and VCSP Partner of the Year awards from Veeam. Trusted by thousands of organizations across the globe, Probax delivers cutting-edge data protection and cloud storage solutions through innovative automation technology, simplifying operations and driving down costs.

For more information, visit us at probax.io and follow us on LinkedIn .

ABOUT PAX8

Pax8 is the technology marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors, and small to midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of over 38,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and enhance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem.

Follow Pax8 on Blog , Facebook , LinkedIn , X , and YouTube

### ENDS ###

For media enquiries, please contact:

Sam Meegahage

Chief Operating Officer

sam.meegahage@probax.io

+1 (888) 8-PROBAX

SOURCE: Probax

View the original press release on accesswire.com