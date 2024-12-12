PK Motorsport - Lionspeed e.K.: Lionspeed GP Ready to Roar Into the 2025 Season Announcing New Partnership and Ambitious Goals!

Lionspeed GP Partners with Potentia, the World's Fastest Growing AI Data Center Provider, to Achieve a Revolutionary Edge in Racing with Cutting-Edge Technology

Lionspeed GP is looking towards its 2025 GT racing season with ambitious goals, an enhanced racecar portfolio, and a new and exciting landmark partnership. Known for its resilient determination and a relentless strive for success, the team is gearing up to make a significant mark across the globe's most challenging circuits.

In a milestone moment, Lionspeed GP is proud to welcome Potentia Inc. as a long-term committed partner. This collaboration represents a shared vision for passion, precision, and performance in their partnership in motorsport.

The synergies between Potentia and Lionspeed GP were immediately evident during initial conversations. "We are excited to join Team Lionspeed, one of the most forward-thinking and technologically oriented racing teams in European Endurance racing. Emphasizing a personal and professional relationship spanning nearly twenty years, Jose Garcia's visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence have consistently driven market advancements across multiple niche verticals." Richard McCrea goes on to say, "Alongside Jose Garcia, Lionspeed's founder Patrick Kolb and Team Principal, plays crucial roles in Lionspeed's success. Endurance racing is a sport where every fraction of a second counts, and leveraging cutting-edge technology is the ultimate game-changer; by embracing advanced data analytics and AI-driven insights, Kolb aims to optimize performance with precision and refine race strategies for the team in future. In a discipline as data-driven as endurance racing, innovation isn't just a competitive advantage-it's a must for sustainable success."- Richard McCrea Founder and CEO, Potentia Inc.

Lionspeed is aiming to incorporate unmatched computational capabilities of this global leader to harness advanced machine learning algorithms for real-time data analysis, predictive modeling, and strategic race planning. From optimizing the racecar, making strategical decisions, to enhancing pit stop efficiency, this alliance brings unparalleled analytical power to the team.

"Today's world is becoming increasingly data driven, which is developing at a rate we have not seen for many years. The way data is being handled has been transformed by AI can have massive applications in the world of endurance racing. Together with Potentia we aim to revolutionize the way racing data is being processed with unmatched efficiency. This technology will not only enhance our decision-making in real time but also push the boundaries of performance and innovation in the sport." - Jose Garcia, Driver and partner of Lionspeed GP

After a successful 2024 season that saw Lionspeed GP achieve a win in the Independent Cup in two of the world's most challenging 24H Races - 24H Spa Francorchamps & 24H Nurburgring, the team is poised to capitalize on its momentum. "We are more determined than ever to push the limits in 2025," said Patrick Kolb "This season is about refining our strategy, enhancing our performance, developing our logistical footprint as well as delivering results on and off track that make our fans and partners proud."

About Lionspeed GP

Lionspeed GP is a Bad Homburg based Independent GT Racing team focused on European and International GT Racing Championships and Competitions, supported by a global network of sponsors. Lionspeed includes an extensive team of racing professionals with decades of experience in the industry, including but not limited to race car drivers, engineers, mechanics, marketing, and media team members. Lionspeed offers the full range of Porsche Motorsports race car portfolio - Cayman 718 GT4/ 992 GT3 Cup/ 992 GT3R.

About Potentia Inc.

Potentia specializes in long-term, large-scale power provision, data center construction, and eco-friendly designs. Its state-of-the-art campuses are engineered to balance the power load characteristics of high-performance computing, machine learning, and AI workloads at scale. Employing cutting-edge autonomous power distribution networks, advanced cooling technologies, and customizable turnkey and hybrid solutions, Potentia is supported by top-tier independent technical risk advisors and strategic partnerships. The company is dedicated to delivering grid-responsible power load forecasting interconnection solutions, promoting sustainability, and aligning with community values.

