Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, listed ACT1 (ACT COIN) on December 12, 2024. The ACT1/USDT trading pair (https://www.lbank.com/trade/act1_usdt) is available to users of LBank Exchange.

ACT1 Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/233404_074d9ad2048739c0_001full.jpg

In 2024, the cryptocurrency market has seen an exciting resurgence of memecoins, driven by the growing influence of community-driven projects and viral trends. Goshbi, a unique and ambitious meme token, stands out in this new wave of crypto. With a focus on rewarding holders through its deflationary model and community engagement, Goshbi is quickly gaining popularity. Its native token, ACT1, also integrates with a Play-to-Earn (P2E) Metaverse gaming platform, further positioning the project as a long-term player in the ever-evolving memecoin landscape.

Goshbi: Pioneering a Deflationary Token Model and Play-to-Earn Metaverse

Goshbi is a community-driven memecoin with the mission to bring together people from around the world who share a passion for fun, humor, and cryptocurrency. The Goshbi ecosystem is centered around its deflationary token model, which rewards holders by distributing 2% of every transaction to existing token holders. This incentive encourages long-term investment and community loyalty. The ACT1 token, the heart of Goshbi, also serves as a utility token within the platform's expanding Metaverse, where users can engage in Play-to-Earn games and earn additional rewards.

At the core of the Goshbi project is its strong community foundation and a smart tokenomics model that supports its sustainability. The Goshbi tokenomics are structured to provide potential value for its holders, with a liquidity pool that is locked for six years and ownership renounced, aiming to ensure transparency and security. The ecosystem is also designed to aim to fix common issues seen in many memecoin projects, such as poor token utility and short-lived hype. Goshbi has already launched its first Play-to-Earn game, Moonshot Voyage, a top-down NFT-utilizing shooter game that aims to offer both fun gameplay and rewards for token holders. The game is currently on hold as the team plans to relaunch it at the most opportune moment to maximize its impact. With a strong community of early adopters from across the globe, Goshbi aims to create lasting value and excitement in the crypto space.

Goshbi's roadmap reflects its commitment to growth, with clear milestones set for each stage of its development. Stage 1 marked the fair start of the project, where ownership was renounced, and the contract was created to ensure transparency and fairness. Stage 2 focuses on the launch of the GoshbiPlay platform in partnership with Xingmei Games, paired with an aggressive marketing push to aim to attract more users. Stage 3 will introduce the launch of NFTs, with the sale and listing of these collectibles helping to fund future developments. As the project progresses into Stage 4, Goshbi aims to expand its partnerships and increase marketing efforts to reach a broader audience. In Stage 5, more games will be launched on the platform. Stage 6 focuses on scaling the project with additional partnerships, the expansion of its ecosystem, and a public listing of ACT1 to further its reach in the crypto market.

ACT1 Tokenomics

The tokenomics of Goshbi are designed to ensure long-term growth and sustainability. ACT1 is built on the Arbitrum network, ensuring fast and low-cost transactions for users. The total supply of ACT1 is 1,932,000,000 tokens, with additional issuances expected based on project development. The deflationary model, which includes a 2% distribution to holders from every transaction, serves as an additional reward mechanism for community members.

Learn More about Goshbi:

Website: http://www.goshbi.com/#.

X: https://x.com/ACT1_meme

