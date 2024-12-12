Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of EPT (EPT) on December 11, 2024. The EPT/USDT trading pair (https://www.lbank.com/trade/ept_usdt) is now available to users of LBank Exchange.





With global financial uncertainty and traditional markets facing volatility, crypto assets are becoming an appealing hedge for many investors, while decentralized technologies offer an alternative to traditional financial systems. The rise of Layer-2 solutions like Arbitrum is facilitating faster and more cost-effective transactions, making decentralized applications (dApps) more accessible to everyday users. Within this landscape, Dogekeng emerges as a unique community-driven project designed to capitalize on the growing demand for Web3 solutions. By combining the excitement of meme tokens with the utility of decentralized finance, Dogekeng provides a platform that encourages user participation, setting itself apart in a rapidly evolving market.

Dogekeng: A Community-Driven Ecosystem Empowering Web3 with Utility and Innovation

The Dogekeng ecosystem is built around its native token, EPT, which serves as a utility for active users. With a strong emphasis on community-driven development, Dogekeng integrates several innovative projects, such as Dogekeng Wallet, Dogekeng Bot, and Moonwalk. Each project is designed to enhance user experience, whether it's through seamless asset management or simplified trading. The platform is deeply committed to fostering a decentralized ecosystem where every participant has a role in driving the network's growth and success.

At the core of Dogekeng's ecosystem lies the EPT token, a multifunctional cryptocurrency created to enable seamless interactions across various decentralized applications (dApps). Dogekeng Wallet offers a secure gateway to manage digital assets, while the Dogekeng Bot makes trading effortless with speed and simplicity. The Dogekeng Swap aims to become an integral part of DeFi infrastructure, enhancing liquidity and accessibility.

Dogekeng's design focuses on creating a truly community-centric token, making EPT a vital element of its ecosystem. Dogekeng is fully integrated into the Arbitrum network, a fast-growing blockchain with significant potential for scalability and decentralized applications. The project is also committed to onboarding new users into the world of Web3, helping them navigate decentralized finance, NFTs, and the broader crypto landscape with an emphasis on self-custody and financial sovereignty.

EPT Tokenomics

The total supply of EPT tokens is capped at 100 billion, with strategic allocations to incentivize ecosystem growth and community participation. Of this, 21% is allocated to active NFT projects, 16% to market participants and DeFi users within the Arbitrum ecosystem, and 10% to artists and collectors of 1/1 art. Another 5% goes to Arbitrum developers, while 21% is reserved for early contributors to Dogekeng's success. 16% of tokens will fund community-initiated projects, and 5% will support liquidity distribution and marketing activities. By aligning the distribution with the interests of both creators and participants, Dogekeng ensures that its ecosystem remains decentralized, active, and constantly evolving.

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

