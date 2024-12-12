Richmond, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - Grange Meat Co., a premium Melbourne butcher, today announced the launch of its specialized craft butchery service, bringing traditional artisanal techniques to modern meat processing. The service aims to elevate the standard of meat preparation and sustainability in Victoria's culinary landscape.

The art of craft butchery. Credit: Grange Meat Co.

The new service combines centuries-old butchery traditions with contemporary practices, featuring a 40-day dry aging program that delivers unmatched flavor profiles. At the heart of this launch is Grange Meat Co.'s commitment to ethical sourcing and sustainable practices, including free-range farming, stress minimization, and humane processing techniques.

"The art of craft butchery is an intricate process that turns entire animals into perfect cuts of meat, each with its own flavor profile and detailed cooking requirements," said Matthew Ongarato, Head Butcher at Grange Meat Co. "Through this new service, we're preserving traditional butchery methods while incorporating modern innovations to meet today's culinary demands."

The newly launched service includes:

Expert preparation of specialty cuts, including lamb neck and beef cheek

Customized wholesale solutions for Melbourne's leading restaurants

Sustainable butchery practices focusing on minimal waste

Premium dry-aged beef program with 40-day aging process Direct partnerships with local Victorian farms

Grange Meat Co.'s craft butchery service emphasizes sustainability throughout its operations, from sourcing meat from local farms to implementing energy-efficient equipment and practices. The company has established partnerships with sustainable farms throughout Victoria, ensuring all meat products meet strict ethical and quality standards.

For more information about Grange Meat Co.'s premium butchery services, visit www.grangemeat.com.au.

Crafted meats for wholesale and retail at Grange Meat Co. Credit: Grange Meat Co.

About Grange Meat Co.

Connecting people and families to premium meats to indulge in La Dolce Vita

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233439

SOURCE: Grange Meat Co