Biomedical Waste Solutions: Plano Medical Waste Disposal Firm Addresses Alarming Increase in Needlestick Injuries With Comprehensive Guide

With a notable rise in needlestick injuries, BioMedical Waste Solutions, a leading medical waste disposal firm, with locations in Plano, TX, is taking proactive steps to educate the community about the risks of improper medical waste disposal, including needles.

According to CDC estimates , roughly 385,000 needlestick and sharps-related injuries occur annually among healthcare workers in the U.S. This figure may be an underestimation, as incidents in private residences, where elderly individuals and the 38.4 million Americans with diabetes rely on needle use, are often underreported.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has highlighted the risks associated with sharps injuries in spreading severe diseases, noting global annual infection rates among healthcare workers as follows:

Approximately 2,005,000 HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) cases

66,000 hepatitis B virus (HBV) cases

16,000 hepatitis C virus (HCV) cases

These infections can lead to fatal outcomes or long-term health issues, including disabilities.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reveals that one-third of sharps injuries occur in the disposal process, stressing the importance of rigorous medical waste disposal practices to safeguard healthcare workers and the general public.

To address this pressing issue, Plano medical waste disposal company BioMedical Waste Solutions has introduced The Definitive Guide to Medical Waste Disposal in 2024. This guide provides crucial insights on properly disposing of needles, syringes, and other sharp objects, reinforcing the company's dedication to enhancing safety and preventing infection through effective waste management.

The guide outlines five essential tips for preventing needlestick injuries:

Utilizing sharps containers approved by the FDA Preventing the overloading of disposal containers Refraining from reaching inside waste containers Avoiding the practice of recapping needles Ensuring that sharp items and disposal bins are out of children's reach

JP Richards, Director of Communications at BioMedical Waste Solutions, remarked, "The rising incidence of needlestick injuries and their severe impact on healthcare workers and the community is a critical issue. Our guide is an important tool in preventing these injuries and ensuring the safety of healthcare providers and individuals managing needles at home. We are dedicated to delivering effective Plano medical waste disposal solutions. By working together, we can mitigate the risks associated with needlestick injuries."

As a top Plano medical waste disposal company, BioMedical Waste Solutions encourages healthcare facilities, professionals, and needle users to consult their detailed guide for proper sharps and medical waste disposal. The company's advanced technology and expertise ensure the safe handling, transport, and disposal of medical waste, abiding by the highest national, state, and local standards.

For further details on safe medical waste disposal or to view the guide from BioMedical Waste Solutions, please visit their website at https://www.biomedicalwastesolutions.com/medical-waste-disposal/ or reach out directly at 346-660-4994 or JPRichards@BioMedicalWasteSolutions.com .

About BioMedical Waste Solutions:

BioMedical Waste Solutions is a leading medical waste disposal company dedicated to providing safe and reliable solutions for the management and disposal of medical waste. With a commitment to environmental responsibility and public health, the company serves healthcare facilities, private practices, dental offices, veterinarians and laboratories across America. BioMedical Waste Solutions offers comprehensive services to ensure the proper collection, transportation, and disposal of medical waste, including sharps, in compliance with all regulatory requirements.

