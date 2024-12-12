Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
12.12.2024 19:14 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Biomedical Waste Solutions: Plano Medical Waste Disposal Firm Addresses Alarming Increase in Needlestick Injuries With Comprehensive Guide

Finanznachrichten News

According to CDC estimates, about 385,000 incidents involving needlestick and sharps injuries are reported annually among healthcare professionals across the U.S.

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / With a notable rise in needlestick injuries, BioMedical Waste Solutions, a leading medical waste disposal firm, with locations in Plano, TX, is taking proactive steps to educate the community about the risks of improper medical waste disposal, including needles.

According to CDC estimates, roughly 385,000 needlestick and sharps-related injuries occur annually among healthcare workers in the U.S. This figure may be an underestimation, as incidents in private residences, where elderly individuals and the 38.4 million Americans with diabetes rely on needle use, are often underreported.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has highlighted the risks associated with sharps injuries in spreading severe diseases, noting global annual infection rates among healthcare workers as follows:

  • Approximately 2,005,000 HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) cases

  • 66,000 hepatitis B virus (HBV) cases

  • 16,000 hepatitis C virus (HCV) cases

These infections can lead to fatal outcomes or long-term health issues, including disabilities.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reveals that one-third of sharps injuries occur in the disposal process, stressing the importance of rigorous medical waste disposal practices to safeguard healthcare workers and the general public.

To address this pressing issue, Plano medical waste disposal company BioMedical Waste Solutions has introduced The Definitive Guide to Medical Waste Disposal in 2024. This guide provides crucial insights on properly disposing of needles, syringes, and other sharp objects, reinforcing the company's dedication to enhancing safety and preventing infection through effective waste management.

The guide outlines five essential tips for preventing needlestick injuries:

  1. Utilizing sharps containers approved by the FDA

  2. Preventing the overloading of disposal containers

  3. Refraining from reaching inside waste containers

  4. Avoiding the practice of recapping needles

  5. Ensuring that sharp items and disposal bins are out of children's reach

JP Richards, Director of Communications at BioMedical Waste Solutions, remarked, "The rising incidence of needlestick injuries and their severe impact on healthcare workers and the community is a critical issue. Our guide is an important tool in preventing these injuries and ensuring the safety of healthcare providers and individuals managing needles at home. We are dedicated to delivering effective Plano medical waste disposal solutions. By working together, we can mitigate the risks associated with needlestick injuries."

As a top Plano medical waste disposal company, BioMedical Waste Solutions encourages healthcare facilities, professionals, and needle users to consult their detailed guide for proper sharps and medical waste disposal. The company's advanced technology and expertise ensure the safe handling, transport, and disposal of medical waste, abiding by the highest national, state, and local standards.

For further details on safe medical waste disposal or to view the guide from BioMedical Waste Solutions, please visit their website at https://www.biomedicalwastesolutions.com/medical-waste-disposal/ or reach out directly at 346-660-4994 or JPRichards@BioMedicalWasteSolutions.com.

About BioMedical Waste Solutions:

BioMedical Waste Solutions is a leading medical waste disposal company dedicated to providing safe and reliable solutions for the management and disposal of medical waste. With a commitment to environmental responsibility and public health, the company serves healthcare facilities, private practices, dental offices, veterinarians and laboratories across America. BioMedical Waste Solutions offers comprehensive services to ensure the proper collection, transportation, and disposal of medical waste, including sharps, in compliance with all regulatory requirements.

Contact Information

JP Richards
Director of Communications
releases@drakedigital.com
(346) 660-4994

.

SOURCE: Biomedical Waste Solutions



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.