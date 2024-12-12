Liverpool, Merseyside--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - Author Marcel Deer announces the release of his new book "Finding Your Tribe: A Guide to Ancestry, Genealogy, and Family History," drawing from his personal journey of discovering his biological family through DNA testing and genealogical research.





A GUIDE TO ANCESTRY, GENEALOGY, AND FAMILY HISTORY





MARCEL DEER

Inspired by his own 38-year search for his biological father, Deer's comprehensive guide provides readers with practical tools and strategies for uncovering their family histories. The book combines personal experience with expert insights from genealogist Rob Earnden, offering a roadmap for others embarking on similar journeys of discovery.

The book emerged from Deer's successful search for his biological family, which culminated in discovering his half-sister through DNA testing and genealogical research. This discovery came after decades of searching, aided by genealogy expert Rob Earnden's expertise in DNA analysis and family tree construction.

"From the first time we spoke, there was an instant connection," Marcel recalls about meeting his half-sister. "She's an incredible woman, and it's been amazing to discover how much we share, not just in DNA but in interests and personality."

Finding Your Tribe: A Guide to Ancestry, Genealogy, and Family History provides readers with detailed guidance on using DNA testing, genealogy tools, and online resources to uncover family connections. The book includes practical methodologies, expert insights, and real-world examples to assist both beginners and experienced genealogists.

"Thanks to Rob's knowledge and dedication, I discovered not only my father's identity but also a sister I never knew I had," says Deer. "It's been an incredible journey, and I want to help others experience the same joy of discovery."

Finding Your Tribe: A Guide to Ancestry, Genealogy, and Family History is now available on Amazon. The Kindle edition is priced at $4.99.

Readers can preview an exclusive sample of the eBook here.

About Marcel Deer Consultancy

As a full-time writer and marketing consultant, Marcel Deer has recently written and published his first book, 'Finding Your Tribe' A guide to Ancestry, Genealogy, and Family History. This book was written after Marcel discovered his sister, and the identity of his father, at 38 years old, earlier in 2024.

