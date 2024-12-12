Evaluation Based on Completeness of Strategy and Performance

Cognigy, a global leader in AI-powered customer service solutions, today announced it has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc. in the Leader section of The Aragon Research Globe for AI Agent Platforms, 2025, based on completeness of strategy and performance.

"We believe our positioning as a Leader in the Globe for AI Agent Platforms by Aragon Research reflects our dedication to empowering enterprises with AI solutions for the contact center that drive meaningful customer interactions and deliver fast, measurable outcomes," said Alan Ranger, VP of Marketing at Cognigy.

This acknowledgment highlights Cognigy's commitment to innovation and excellence in the AI Agent Platform market. With its conversational AI platform, Cognigy aims to empower organizations across industries to provide personalized, efficient, and scalable customer service experiences. By leveraging natural language understanding and advanced automation, Cognigy strives to enable enterprises to enhance customer satisfaction while reducing operational costs.

Cognigy's Agentic AI, a next-generation solution designed to set a new standard for conversational intelligence, was recently unveiled. Agentic AI combines powerful generative AI capabilities with robust enterprise controls, allowing businesses to deliver hyper-personalized, context-aware customer interactions at scale. This groundbreaking solution reflects Cognigy's vision for elevating the customer service experience and addressing the dynamic needs of global enterprises.

Aragon Research's Globe report evaluates vendors based on their strategy, performance, and reach within the enterprise AI agent platform market.

To download the full Aragon Research Globe for AI Agent Platforms, 2025 report, visit https://aragonresearch.com/globe-for-ai-agent-platforms-2025/.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About Cognigy

Cognigy is transforming the customer service industry with the most advanced AI Agent platform for enterprise contact centers. Its award-winning solution, Cognigy.AI, empowers enterprises to deliver instant, hyper-personalized, multilingual service on any channel. By integrating Generative and Conversational AI to create Agentic AI, Cognigy delivers AI Agents that redefine customer experiences, drive satisfaction, and support contact center employees in real-time. Over 1,000 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create AI customer service agents for their contact center. Cognigy's impressive worldwide customer portfolio includes Bosch, Nestlé, DHL, Lufthansa Group, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota.

For more information and to book a demo visit: www.cognigy.com. Follow the company on X (formerly Twitter) @Cognigy and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/cognigy.

