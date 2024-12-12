SaaStock Closes $1.6M Acquisition of SaaSOpen Austin

Alex Theuma and Nathan Latka join forces to create North America's highest rated SaaS event for founders and leadership teams in Austin Texas, May 13-14.

Software as a Service (SaaS) conference and community SaaStock has acquired Nathan Latka's SaaSOpen Austin - merging two of the biggest B2B SaaS events and founder networks to create North America's highest rated SaaS event for founders and leadership teams.

SaaStock USA will run 13-14 May 2025 and attract 1500 SaaS founders, CEOs, leaders and investors from SMB through to enterprise. Nathan Latka and SaaSOpen will be joining SaaStock and bringing its 5000 strong founder community and unique content into the SaaStock conference.

At this pivotal time for SaaS, this partnership will provide an unparalleled learning and networking opportunity for founders looking to scale.

Six years in the making

Alex and Nathan have been working together since 2018 when Nathan first spoke at the SaaStock Europe conference. Since then, they've travelled the world, meeting with SaaS founders and working towards their shared mission of helping SaaS founders grow their businesses.

SaaStock has reached more than 40,000 founders and leaders through its conferences, local meetups in 25 cities around the world, founder community, and ten years of the SaaS Revolution Show podcast.

Nathan has built a significant following of SaaS founders and CEOs through his own podcast, SaaSOpen events in Austin and New York, and by backing bootstrapped founders through Founderpath.

The home for B2B SaaS to scale and become AI-first

Running across two days (13-14 May) SaaStock USA is the home for B2B SaaS to scale and become AI-first. Alongside this partnership SaaStock is launching a host of new products to make SaaStock USA generate even more ROI for its attendees.

Nathan Latka will power the Center Stage, bringing SaaSOpen's notable detailed, founder-led content that you can't get elsewhere. There'll be dedicated forums for SMB and enterprise, with curated content designed to give founders and leaders the tools to enable scalable, predictable growth.

Pre-event, on Monday 12 May Latka will host an intimate SaaSOpen event that will carry through to the SaaStock conference. There will also be SaaStock's inaugural AI Ascend event - providing practical insights on how to become AI-first.

Theuma: "I'm delighted to be working with Nathan and for the SaaSOpen and SaaStock communities to come together. This partnership will make SaaStock USA a stronger event for SaaS founders, CEOs and their leadership teams. Ultimately, this event will have content that dives deeper, networking that drives more impactful conversations, and collaboration that upskills leadership teams - making it the place for B2B SaaS Founders, from SMB to enterprise, who want to scale their business."

Latka: "I've known SaaStock and Alex for 6 years, speaking at most of their events. They are the best at what they do and Alex and I have spoken about what a deeper partnership might look like for several years. By bringing together SaaSOpen Austin and SaaStock USA we can serve our audience better, making the most of our strengths and creating one community, one event and the best place for SaaS Founders and their leadership teams to connect and thrive."

