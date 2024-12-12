Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
12.12.2024 20:02 Uhr
TransAstra Awarded Space Force TACFI Contract to Deploy Sutter TurnKey Observatory

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / TransAstra, a leader in advanced space technology, has been awarded a new contract from the United States Space Force to field a Sutter TKO unit and operate it for a period of six months to assist the Space Force in Space Domain Awareness. The contract, issued under the Small Business Innovation Research' (SBIR) Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) program, underscores the revolutionary impact of Sutter TKO's cutting-edge capabilities in the SDA field.

Sutter TKO can be rapidly deployed anywhere in the world, providing unparalleled sensitivity in finding and tracking small objects in deep space. Equipped with TransAstra's patented detection and tracking software and proprietary mechatronics systems, the Sutter TKO finds unknown, dark, and moving objects in space-objects that remain invisible to legacy systems. TKO is uniquely capable and cost effective at tracking small dark moving objects at distances from tens of thousands of miles above the Earth, out to well beyond a the Moon. This breakthrough capability addresses critical gaps in national security and space traffic management, making Sutter TKO a transformative asset in the rapidly evolving space domain awareness sector.

"The deployment of Sutter TKO through this Space Force contract is a significant milestone for TransAstra," said Joel Sercel, CEO of TransAstra. "This is not only a validation of Sutter's perfect fit with Space Force needs, but also a testament to our commitment to solving the toughest challenges in space domain awareness and beyond."

This marks TransAstra's eighth government contract in 2024, and the fourth focused on space domain awareness. TransAstra's consistent and growing traction in this field highlights the growing recognition of TransAstra's innovative technologies as indispensable tools for maintaining safety and security in space.

About TransAstra: TransAstra is a space technology company committed to enabling humanity's sustainable expansion into space. With groundbreaking innovations like the Sutter Telescope Systems and Capture Bag, TransAstra is at the forefront of solving challenges in orbital debris mitigation, space domain awareness, and asteroid mining.

Contact Information

Stanley Chen
Media Contact
stan@transastra.com

SOURCE: TransAstra



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
