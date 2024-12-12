Tracer Biotechnologies, a next-generation diagnostics company, today announced a multi-year project with AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN).

The agreement will enable AstraZeneca to use Tracer's circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) monitoring technology for clinical trials. Tracer has developed a proprietary platform for tumor-informed ctDNA detection based on digital polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Tracer's platform optimizes ctDNA detection, enabling cost-effective, precise, and scalable testing for patients as an alternative to radiographic imaging.

"We are entering a new era of oncology where patients will no longer have to wait for costly and imprecise radiographic scans to assess treatment and disease progression," said Mark Kaganovich, CEO of Tracer Biotechnologies. "We are proud to work with AstraZeneca to leverage frequent, precise, and cost-effective ctDNA measurement for minimal residual disease detection and treatment response monitoring."

About Tracer Biotechnologies

Tracer Biotechnologies is a next-generation diagnostics company. Tracer is the only ultrasensitive ctDNA assay for Molecular Response surveillance. Combining tumor-informed personalization with dPCR allows Tracer to offer cost-effective assays for an unlimited number of timepoints on a study. The Tracer assay is available for blood and urine.

For more information, please visit https://tracerbio.com/.

