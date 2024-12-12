The "Czech Republic Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Czech Republic are set to increase at a CAGR of 2.8% over 2023-2028, primarily supported by contributions from mobile data and fixed broadband segments. Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 8.1%, driven by growing mobile internet subscriptions and availability of high-speed connectivity thanks to 5G network expansions by MNOs, coupled with the provision of data-centric plans to support higher ARPU use cases, such as video streaming.

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Czech Republic today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The Czech Republic Telecom Operators Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Czech Republic.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Report Scope

The overall telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Czech Republic will increase at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2023-2028.

Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 3% across the forecast period, supported by growth in fiber and fixed wireless access lines, and increase in fixed broadband penetration, on the back of fiber infrastructure expansion efforts by the government and operators.

Company Coverage:

O2 Czech Republic

T-Mobile Czech Republic

Vodafone Czech Republic

Skylink

Key Topics Covered:

Market highlights

Operating Environment

Telecom services market outlook

Mobile services market

Fixed services market

Pay-TV services market

Competitive landscape and company snapshots

