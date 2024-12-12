Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
12.12.2024 20:26 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Accurate Background LLC: Accurate Background Appoints Mark Thompson Managing Director, Australia and APAC

Finanznachrichten News

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / Accurate Background, the world's largest independent provider of compliant background checks and monitoring solutions, announced it has strengthened its global leadership team with the appointment of Mark Thompson, Managing Director, Australia and Asia Pacific region (APAC). In support of Accurate's vision to make every hire the start of a success story, Mark will lead Accurate's growth teams in the region. Mark's experience in building high-performance teams, driving enterprise sales and client retention, and leveraging data-driven strategies aligns with Accurate's goals to rapidly expand in the APAC region. Reporting to Dan Shoemaker, Chief Revenue Officer, Mark will spearhead the development and execution of sales strategies to drive market share, client growth, and regional innovation.

"I am thrilled to welcome Mark to the Accurate team and am confident he will make an immediate impact on our growth in the region," said Dan Shoemaker. "Mark brings extensive experience not only growing businesses but also delivering a high standard of customer experience that is a hallmark of Accurate throughout the world."

Mark joins Accurate with over two decades of strategic sales and marketing leadership in B2B markets. With a proven track record in revenue growth, team leadership, and market expansion, Mark successfully led sales and marketing initiatives across industries including background screening, financial services, and data solutions.

"I'm honored to join Accurate Background at such an exciting time in the region. Employment screening plays a vital role in building trust and ensuring workplace integrity, and I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to deliver exceptional service and innovative solutions to our clients," said Mark Thompson. "With Accurate's strong global foundation, I believe we are uniquely positioned to expand our impact and support government and businesses across the region in navigating an evolving employment landscape."

Accurate's recent launch of Accel, a next-generation platform that is 100% Australia-hosted, marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing market-leading capabilities for local organizations.

About Accurate?Background
Our vision is to make every hire the start of a success story. As a trusted provider of employment background screening and workforce monitoring services, Accurate Background gives companies of all sizes the confidence to make smarter, unbiased hiring decisions at the speed of demand.

Experience a new standard of support with a dedicated team, comprehensive technology and insight, and the most extensive coverage and search options to advance your business while keeping your brand and people safe. To learn more, visit accurate.com.

Media Contact
Media@Accurate.com

SOURCE: Accurate Background LLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.