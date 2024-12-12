New Hope Network Unveils CPG and Retail Predictions for 2025

25 trends across food and beverage, beauty and personal care, wellness and supplements, consumer behavior and investment and business operations.

New Hope Network, the leading health and wellness event organizer and the industry resource for natural products, reveals the top consumer packaged goods (CPG) trend predictions for 2025 across food and beverage, beauty, wellness, consumer behavior and broader business operations.

The CPG industry continues to innovate amid technological advancements, regulatory changes and shifts in consumer behavior, offering consumers new ways to snack consciously.

"New Hope Network's flagship event, Natural Products Expo West, and influential recognition program, the NEXTY Awards, put us at the forefront of identifying and supporting innovation across the CPG market," notes Jessica Rubino, Vice President of Content and Summits, New Hope Network. "This year, we're seeing a surge in brands going to market with greater intention and developing products designed to meet the needs of diverse consumers with evolving preferences and behaviors."

New Hope Network identifies 25 trends that consumers and industry insiders can expect to see more of in 2025. Listed below is a preview of the top trends and their market manifestations for the upcoming year.

Food and beverage trends

Waste-less food formats

Brands are minimizing food waste by creating products with longer shelf lives and concentrated formats, such as freeze-dried and shelf-stable "sheets." These solutions appeal to consumers focused on waste reduction and cost savings.

Market manifestations: Milkadamia Oat Milk sheets, Burroughs Family Farms Almond Milk Concentrate, Explorer Cold Brew Concentrate

Drink differently

The beverage category is overflowing with innovation, as consumers and retailers alike continue embracing everything from nonalcoholic beer, wine and spirits to functional sippers. The latest trends spotlight reduced sugar, science-backed ingredients and bold, eye-catching packaging that stands out on shelves.

Market manifestations: Parch, Grüvi, Corpse Reviver, Huzzy, Melting Forest Beverages

Beauty and personal care trends

Inclusive clean beauty

Diverse-owned beauty brands are addressing unique consumer needs with safe, transparent ingredients. This trend reflects consumer preference for inclusivity and eco-conscious practices in personal care and the desire to reach underserved populations with cleaner alternatives to traditional products that can carry a large toxic load.

Market manifestations: Shea Radiance, Karité Créme, Butter & Me, Pure Mitti, Nopalera

Wellness and supplement trends

Longevity as a lifestyle

As longevity becomes a lifestyle, biohacking and healthspan-focused products are gaining momentum, particularly among millennials. Supplements for brain, joint and muscle health reflect a proactive approach to long-term wellness, with collagen and brain-supportive ingredients leading the charge in personalized healthy aging. In 2024, brain health supplements reached an estimated $1.31 billion in sales, growing 7.7%. Additionally, 37% of consumers reported taking supplements as part of their biohacking experimentation, according to New Hope Network's Nutrition Business Journal (NBJ).

Market manifestations: Host Defense Brain Stack, Bryan Johnson's Blueprint, Bioniq, Quicksilver Biohacker Bundle

Peak performance for women

With 69% of women expressing more likeliness to take supplements designed for the female body according to NBJ, women's health products are expanding into areas beyond reproductive and sexual health, including sleep, stress and athletic performance, which are also often hormone related. New products feature ingredients such as creatine and adaptogens aimed specifically at women's muscle recovery, energy and more.

Market manifestations: Levelle Nutrition Yes We Cran!, MindBodyGreen Creatine+, Winged Wellness Sleepyhead

Consumer behavior trends

Sustainability as standard

For Gen Z and millennials, sustainability is now a baseline expectation. NBJ reveals that 17% of Gen Z and 18% of millennials purchase products based on sustainability messaging. Brands are responding with eco-friendly packaging, sustainable agriculture and transparent supply chains, while investors drive change through regenerative agriculture, enhancing soil health, biodiversity and carbon sequestration. This synergy of consumer demand and ESG-driven funding showcases a shared commitment to a healthier planet and resilient business models.

Market manifestations: Patagonia Provisions, True Grace, Gruff Ancient Grain Grits, Builders Vision Investment Fund, ReGen Brands Capital

Investment and business operations trends

AI-driven personalization and efficiency

Artificial intelligence (AI) is enhancing efficiencies in demand forecasting, inventory management and personalized product formulation and marketing. In wellness, companies are also using AI to measure health outcomes and identify unique botanical ingredients, giving brands a competitive edge through data-backed precision.

Market manifestations: Ingredients AI, NotCo, Keychain, Radicle Science, Brightseed

To view the full list of 2025 trends, please visit www.newhope.com . For more information and to register to attend Natural Products Expo West (March 4-7, 2025) where many of these trends and more will be on display, visit www.expowest.com .

About New Hope Network

New Hope Network is at the forefront of the healthy lifestyle products industry. With solutions for the complete supply chain from manufacturers, retailers/distributors, service providers and ingredient suppliers, the network offers a robust portfolio of content, events, data, research and consultative services. Through all its actions, New Hope Network aims to cultivate a prosperous high-integrity CPG and retail ecosystem that creates health, joy and justice for all people while regenerating the planet. For more information visit? www.newhope.com .??????

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit? www.informamarkets.com .

Media Contact

pr@newhope.com SOURCE: New Hope Network

View the original press release on accesswire.com