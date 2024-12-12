Trane Technologies: Trane and Northern Illinois University Kick Off Energy-Saving Program for a More Sustainable Future

Innovative upgrades will reduce NIU energy consumption by more than 26%, supporting the university's 2030 Sustainability and Climate Action Plan

DAVIDSON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / Trane® - by Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, announces that energy-saving infrastructure upgrades are underway at the Northern Illinois University (NIU) campus in DeKalb, Ill. Trane, a leader in building and energy solutions, is collaborating with the university to develop and implement a comprehensive energy saving and emissions reduction program.

Over the course of the next 18 months, Trane and NIU will upgrade the Dekalb campus with comprehensive energy saving solutions including LED lighting, water conservation measures, building weatherization improvements, Solar Photovoltaic installations at multiple locations, EV charging stations, Thermal Energy Storage for cooling, high-efficiency heating and cooling system upgrades, and smart HVAC building controls.

As a result of these improvements, NIU is projected to achieve over a 26% reduction in energy consumption and an 11 percent reduction in emissions. The new energy-saving program by Trane will help NIU reduce its carbon footprint and achieve measurable progress toward the university's goal of reducing emissions by 50 percent by fiscal year 2030, further solidifying NIU's commitment to sustainability leadership.

This campus-wide initiative supports NIU's technical, social, environmental, and financial goals, delivering sustainable benefits to the community while integrating sustainability into campus life, strategic planning, and decision-making. In 2023 the university established a comprehensive Sustainability and Climate Action Plan, aiming to establish a leading position in sustainability education and research. Campus improvements will have an annual greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to removing 6,552 cars from the road or planting 455,169 trees according to the Environmental Protection Agency's Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator.

"In collaboration with Trane, we are excited and thrilled to be pursuing a greener future for Northern Illinois University, our community and our world," NIU President Lisa C. Freeman said. "NIU already plays critical roles in education and research related to sustainability, but this effort demonstrates our commitment to modeling sustainable behavior and environmental stewardship."

The updates are funded through a combination of federal, state, utility, energy, and operational savings. By leveraging Energy Savings Performance Contracting (ESPC), this budget-neutral approach will enable progress. This allows NIU to reinvest capital against other priorities that align with their vision of being a regional and national model for sustainability. By collaborating with Trane, the university can finance today's facility upgrades with tomorrow's energy savings, without tapping into capital budgets.

"NIU's commitment to both sustainability and the comfort of students and staff created a strong foundation for this extensive sustainability program," said Jon Dunlap, Upper Midwest Area Director of Energy Services, Commercial HVAC Americas, Trane Technologies. "We are proud to collaborate and help them achieve their energy efficiency goals. These improvements will help reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions and create more resilient and sustainable learning spaces for students and more comfortable working environments for staff."

In addition to ambitious on-campus sustainability goals, the Trane and NIU collaboration will incorporate significant social impact elements, including new workforce development opportunities for students through capstone projects, internships, and employment opportunities. The program emphasizes community engagement and uplift around sustainability, energy career paths, and STEM education. These efforts further enhance NIU's community presence and contribute to the broader community's economic and social well-being.

