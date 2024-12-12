Toggle3D.AI Inc.: Toggle.ai Provides Update on Canada Postal Strike and Mailing of the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting Materials

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC Pink:TGGLF)(FSE:Q0C), wishes to notify shareholders that in case of disruption due to the ongoing Canada Post strike, the Company's meeting materials (the "Meeting Materials") for the Company's upcoming annual general meeting to be held on January 17, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (Vancouver Time) (the "Meeting"), may be viewed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and are also available electronically on the Company's website at www.toggle3d.com.

Due to the postal strike, it is possible that the Meeting Materials will not be delivered to shareholders prior to the Meeting. Shareholder will still be able to vote their shares either directly or by proxy, or indirectly via their intermediary. Registered and beneficial shareholders who have not received their Meeting Materials, including the proxy, can direct requests for copies of the Meeting Materials to Anum Waqas, Chief Financial Officer by telephone at 647-248-2077 or email Anum.Waqas@nextechar.com. The Company will provide copies of the Meeting Materials by email to each shareholder who requests them while the strike is ongoing, at no charge.

If you are a registered shareholder, please contact Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare") at 1-800-564-6253 (toll free within North America) between 8:30 am and 8:00 pm Eastern Time or 1-514-982-7555 (international direct dial) to obtain your voting control number (subject to passing of identity verification). With the voting control number, you can vote online at www.investorvote.com" www.investorvote.com. If you are unable to obtain your voting control number, you can use the generic Form of Proxy available on SEDAR+ or Company's website, write in the registered holder's name, address, number of shares, holder account number, indicate your votes and sign (Corporate holders should also indicate name and title of person signing), and fax the completed proxy form by 9:00 am Pacific Standard Time on January 15, 2025 to Computershare at 1-866-249-7775 (Toll Free North America) or 416-263-9524 (International).

If you hold shares through an intermediary such as a brokerage firm, please contact your intermediary directly for a copy of the proxy form and instructions for voting.

The Company's annual financial statements and related management discussion and analysis, as well as interim financial statements and related management discussion and analysis are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile and the Company's website as noted above.

About Toggle.ai

Toggle.ai is the innovative force behind FOTOgpt.ai, a AI-powered photography studio designed to simplify the process of creating high-quality visuals. FOTOgpt.ai uses the power of artificial intelligence to automate photography, enabling businesses, marketers, and event organizers to produce professional-grade images with minimal effort. Toggle.ai's mission is to revolutionize the photography industry with AI, providing businesses with new ways to capture, generate, and leverage visual content for marketing, branding, and customer engagement.

About MapD

MapD is a self-serve event technology platform that offers an all-in-one solution for managing events, from trade shows to conferences and expos. MapD simplifies the logistics of event planning with real-time updates, automation, and powerful tools that help event organizers streamline processes like floor space sales, exhibitor management, and attendee engagement. MapD's future updates will include a native mobile app that will offer augmented reality (AR) wayfinding for in-person events and serve as a virtual venue for remote attendees.

The December launch of FOTOgpt.ai's API plugin will empower developers and businesses to integrate sophisticated AI photography features into their own platforms. The standalone app, expected in early 2025, promises an intuitive user experience with a wide array of creative and practical tools for photo editing and management.

To learn more about FOTOgpt.ai and its upcoming launches, visit Toggle3D Investor Relations or follow us.

Toggle3D.ai Investor Relations Visit the Toggle3D Investor Relations website and sign up for the investor mailing list to receive the latest news, press releases, investor presentations, CEO interviews, financial information and more. Sign up for the investor mailing list - click here Follow Toggle3D.ai on Social Media Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@Toggle3D

Insta: https://www.instagram.com/toggle3d.ai/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Toggle3D

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/toggle3d-ai/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Toggle3Dai

For further information, please contact: Toggle3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Forward-looking Statements The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. SOURCE: Toggle3D.AI Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com