TaxBandits Prepares for Another Successful Season Powering Sage Intacct's 1099 E-filing Solution

TaxBandits, a leading IRS-authorized e-file provider of payroll and employment tax forms, is excited to power Sage Intacct 1099 e-filing for the 2024 tax season. Building on their successful partnership, TaxBandits continues to support Sage Intacct, a leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs).

Through this direct integration, Sage Intacct customers can securely e-file and distribute 1099 Forms with the IRS and state, streamlining their year-end tax processes.

E-filing Thresholds for the 2024 Tax Year

The IRS will continue enforcing the e-filing threshold introduced last year, limiting businesses to no more than 10 paper information returns annually. While no new limits are in place for 2024, the IRS has made it clear that a full shift to e-filing is on the horizon.

Sage Intacct customers are well-equipped to maintain compliance with ease as they enter the 2024 tax year, working seamlessly with TaxBandits' integration. In addition, TaxBandits is excited to roll out new features and enhanced technology designed to simplify the filing process even further, setting Sage Intacct customers up for a smooth tax season ahead.

Key Benefits of 1099 Automation

TaxBandits provides a robust solution for businesses transitioning to e-filing or looking to enhance their tax workflows with automation.

By using Sage Intacct 1099 E-filing powered by TaxBandits , businesses can ensure accuracy and compliance with tax laws while reducing processing time. This automation frees teams from manual tasks and helps them focus on high-value activities.

The integration provides these key benefits:

Seamlessly transmit 1099 data to TaxBandits with just a click.

E-file 1099s in minutes without the need for spreadsheets or data formatting.

Avoid penalties and multiple filing fees with automated error validation.

Reduce administrative workload by allowing TaxBandits to print and mail 1099s to recipients.

Provide 1099 recipients with secure, self-service online access for seven years.

TaxBandits Enhancements for the 2024 Tax Year: Technology and Functionality

Introducing the revamped TaxBandits platform, featuring a refreshed design and upgraded technology to enhance usability and efficiency across the application. These updates empower clients to navigate tasks more seamlessly, driving productivity and streamlining workflows for an improved filing experience.

BanditCollab offers a powerful suite of team management tools designed to streamline workflows for an efficient tax season. Account admins can easily invite team members, assign clients, organize groups, and control access levels with TaxBandits' advanced Role Systems. This unified platform enables smooth task delegation and secure team management.

BanditConnect, a client portal from TaxBandits, simplifies the filing process by enabling clients to actively participate and access updates in real time. With customizable branding and secure messaging, tax professionals can efficiently share documents, review drafts, and finalize forms-all within one streamlined platform.

When asked about the upcoming 1099 tax season, Naga Palanisamy, the President and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, (parent company of TaxBandits), said, "We are excited to enter another tax season with Sage Intacct. This partnership enables us to bring automated e-filing to more customers, and we look forward to strengthening our collaboration."

Learn more about TaxBandits' streamlined e-filing services by visiting www.taxbandits.com .

About TaxBandits:

TaxBandits is a SOC 2 Certified, IRS-authorized e-file provider specializing in Forms 1099 , W-2 , 1095 , 940 , 941 , and W-9 . Serving businesses of all sizes, TaxBandits simplifies the e-filing process with features that ensure compliance and reduce administrative burdens.

How the Integration Works:

Sage Intacct customers can e-file their 1099 Series forms in just a few steps:

Sign in to Sage Intacct and select 'E-file.' Authorize the transfer of 1099 data to the TaxBandits account for review. Choose to e-file with federal and state agencies and add options for postal mailing and secure online access for recipients.

About SPAN Enterprises:

Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN has been developing industry-leading software tools for e-filing and business management tools for over a decade.

The SPAN Enterprises Portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, TaxExemptBonds, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

