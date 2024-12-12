Anzeige
12.12.2024
Atelier Condo / River 2 River Realty: Daniel Neiditch Unveils Atelier Condo's Exclusive Concert Series Featuring Lincoln Center Artists

Finanznachrichten News

Atelier Condo is located at 635 West 42nd Street in New York City

MANHATTAN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / Daniel Neiditch, a visionary leader in luxury real estate, has seamlessly merged his passion for classical music with the refined elegance of the Atelier Condo, one of Manhattan's premier residential towers. Situated along the Hudson River and steps away from Hudson Yards, the Atelier boasts a striking design, combining contemporary aesthetics with unparalleled amenities. Its award-winning lobby, adorned with 20-foot ceilings and gleaming white marble pillars, exudes a timeless grandeur, setting the tone for the building's extraordinary offerings.

Under Daniel Neiditch's leadership, the Atelier has redefined what luxury living entails. Residents enjoy a suite of world-class amenities, including indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a professional tennis court, a private ice-skating rink, and an art gallery within the grand lobby. Additionally, the Atelier is distinguished as the tallest residential solar-paneled building in the United States, demonstrating Daniel Neiditch's commitment to sustainability and innovation.

Taking luxury to new heights, Neiditch has introduced twice-monthly classical music concerts featuring Lincoln Center caliber performers in the Atelier's lobby. This unique amenity transforms the space into an intimate concert hall, bringing the cultural sophistication of Lincoln Center music directly to residents' doorsteps. Such experiences are unmatched, adding an invaluable layer of exclusivity and enrichment to the lifestyle at Atelier Condo.

With its prime location in the heart of Manhattan, the Atelier has attracted celebrities and high-profile residents seeking the perfect balance of privacy, luxury, and cultural vibrancy. Daniel Neiditch's tireless efforts to innovate and elevate the building's offerings continually position it as a benchmark in New York City real estate.

For those seeking an unparalleled living experience, the Atelier Condo represents the pinnacle of urban luxury. Learn more by visiting www.theateliercondo.com.

Contact Information

Rich Garcia
Editorial News Department- Writer
rich@r2rr.org
6464166846

.

SOURCE: Atelier Condo / River 2 River Realty



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
