Ingenuity Pathway Analysis Interpret extends analysis capabilities of human-curated knowledge base with AI technology

AI-extension highlights key biological elements at work and provides summarized results and interpretations in a sharable web document, speeding up interpretation

Ingenuity Pathway Analysis Interpret unlocks the full potential of biological data by streamlining interpretation process and delivering actionable insights for experiments

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN, Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch of Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) Interpret, a new feature designed to simplify and accelerate the interpretation of complex biological data.

Leveraging AI technology, IPA Interpret helps distill complex differential expression analyses into actionable insights, helping researchers understand which genes are involved in a disease, a biological process or a response to a drug or environmental condition.

IPA, which forms the foundation of IPA Interpret, has over 50,000 citations and a high-quality, manually curated knowledge base. This widely recognized platform structures and integrates causal biomedical relationships between genes, diseases, functions, targets, drugs chemicals, and other objects. With IPA's curated knowledge base, scientists can confidently predict and validate novel target-disease and drug-disease relationships.

By combining this extensive knowledge with advanced analyses and AI algorithms, IPA Interpret now automatically analyzes, compares, and contextualizes complex gene expression datasets available in IPA, identifying key biological processes, pathways, and networks, in a streamlined web-page report.

"IPA Interpret is a breakthrough in molecular data analysis, combining the best of human expertise and AI technology," said Dominic John, Vice President, QIAGEN Digital Insights. "Our augmented approach leveraging AI and Natural Language Processing with humans ensures that our customers have trustworthy and quality data with the causal relationships needed to drive AI insights. IPA Interpret embodies this approach and empowers more researchers to uncover deeper insights and make more informed decisions, faster."

One of the standout features of IPA Interpret is its ability to generate comprehensive reports that can be easily shared with colleagues and collaborators. With a simple link, researchers can distribute their findings, fostering collaboration and accelerating the dissemination of scientific knowledge. Additionally, IPA Interpret provides updated graphical representations of key results, enhancing the clarity and impact of the insights.

QIAGEN is continuously integrating AI technology in its QDI portfolio. In early 2024, QIAGEN released an AI-driven biomedical knowledgebase to drive data-driven drug discovery and in late 2023, QIAGEN released an AI-driven enhancement to its market-leading QIAGEN Clinical Insight Interpret product capabilities.

IPA Interpret is an integrated component of QIAGEN Ingenuity Pathway Analysis and is available to active licensed subscribers. For more information, please visit: https://digitalinsights.qiagen.com/products-overview/discovery-insights-portfolio/analysis-and-visualization/qiagen-ipa/qiagen-ipa-interpret/.

About QIAGEN Digital Insights

QIAGEN Digital Insights (QDI), the bioinformatics business of QIAGEN, is the leading provider of genomic and clinical knowledge, analysis and interpretation tools, and services for scientists and clinicians. QDI has over 25 years of experience in the industry, 90,000 users worldwide, over 100,000 citations in scientific papers, more than 3 million profiled patient cases, and over 40 billion scientific data points. The portfolio includes expertly curated genomic and clinical knowledge solutions as well as bioinformatics software and services for efficient data management, sharing, and actionable insights. Learn more at https://digitalinsights.qiagen.com/.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of September 30, 2024, QIAGEN employed more than 5,900 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at https://www.qiagen.com/.

