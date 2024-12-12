New York City Nonprofit Bookkeeping Firm, Daily Balance, Expands With New NYC Location, Offering High-Quality Virtual Accounting for Local Nonprofits

Through its new NYC presence, Daily Balance empowers New York City nonprofits to cut administrative expenses by up to 40%, allowing them to prioritize their core mission and programs.

Daily Balance, a leading firm specializing in nonprofit bookkeeping, audit support, and virtual CFO advisory, proudly announces the opening of its latest office in New York City, NY. This milestone enables the company to extend its high-quality services to nonprofit organizations across the East Coast.

Based in Sacramento, CA, Daily Balance has built a reputation for helping nonprofits replace their accounting departments, lowering administrative costs by up to 40%, and enabling them to focus more on their mission. Adding the NYC office means Daily Balance can now provide expert, customized service to a broader range of East Coast nonprofits.

"As a nonprofit accountant in New York City, we know that sound financial management is essential to advancing impactful programs. Our goal is to empower nonprofits with the financial insight to make confident decisions, impress their boards, and secure essential funding," said Syd Highley, Founder and Managing Principal of Daily Balance. "We're excited to support NYC's nonprofit sector and equip these organizations with the financial tools they need to excel."

The New York City office will provide a full suite of services crafted to support the unique needs of nonprofits, including:

Nonprofit Bookkeeping - Offering precise, auditable records and dependable support for everyday financial management.

Nonprofit Financial Audit Representation - Ensuring audit-prepared financials, enabling smoother and stress-free audit experiences.

Nonprofit CFO Advisory - Delivering strategic financial guidance, proactive solutions, and funding expertise.

Daily Balance welcomes Executive Directors and CEOs to book a consultation to explore their accounting needs and discover actionable recommendations to enhance financial control and organizational impact.

For more details on nonprofit bookkeeping, please visit their website at https://nonprofitaccountant.com/locations/new-york-city/ or reach them directly at (916)999-5955.

About Downing & Co:

Daily Balance is a leading nonprofit accounting firm dedicated to helping nonprofit organizations save up to 40% in admin costs while freeing themselves up to focus on their mission/programs. Established in 1999, Daily Balance offers comprehensive services, including nonprofit bookkeeping, nonprofit financial audit representation, and virtual CFO advisory services.

