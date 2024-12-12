Downing & Co. Redefines Portland Bookkeeping Services With CPA Expertise

Portland-based CPA firm streamlines bookkeeping and tax planning for small businesses with holistic, year-round support.

For small businesses in Portland and Southwest Washington, Downing & Co. is redefining the standard of bookkeeping services. By offering Portland bookkeeping services that seamlessly integrate with tax planning, the firm ensures small business owners receive expert, all-encompassing support. Backed by a team of licensed CPAs, Downing & Co. eliminates common financial errors, reduces operational headaches, and delivers proactive guidance throughout the year.

In a field where most bookkeepers don't handle taxes and many CPAs avoid bookkeeping, Downing & Co. fills the gap by offering a holistic suite of services. These include bookkeeping, payroll, tax preparation, business valuation, and beyond. By consolidating these essential functions under one roof, the firm provides small businesses with a streamlined, one-stop solution for financial management.

Additionally, integrations with platforms like XERO, QuickBooks, Sage, and other accounting software ensure that clients experience smooth, automated operations, freeing up precious time to focus on growth.

"Our Portland bookkeeping services go beyond the basics," said Tim Downing, Managing Principal. "We're not just about crunching numbers-we're about crafting strategic tax and bookkeeping solutions that help our clients reduce liabilities, save time, and maximize profitability. By working with a team that understands the full scope of their business needs, our clients are better positioned for long-term success."

Why Choose Downing & Co.?

Serving over 2.2 million residents and 101,000 businesses in the greater Portland area, Downing & Co. offers:

Tax Savings: Strategic planning to reduce liabilities by $10K-$1M annually.

Time Efficiency: Automation saves business owners 11+ hours per month.

Holistic Support: Long-term strategies for wealth management and risk mitigation.

A Legacy of Excellence

Founded in 1964 in Portland's Hollywood District, Downing & Co. has evolved into a trusted partner for small businesses, offering tailored accounting solutions backed by proactive CPAs.

For seamless Portland bookkeeping services and expert financial management, contact Downing & Co. at (503) 445-3578 or learn more at https://downingpdx.com/services/portland-bookkeeping-services/ .

About Downing & Co:

Downing & Co. is a leading estate planning CPA firm dedicated to helping high net worth individuals and small businesses save up to 40% in taxes now and for the legacy they leave behind. Established in 1964, Downing & Co. offers comprehensive services, including tax planning, accounting and bookkeeping services, estate planning, and wealth management.

