WKN: 925995 | ISIN: US0214891097
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
12.12.2024 22:14 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Altigen Technologies Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

4th Quarter Revenues Hit a 12 Year High

NEWARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2024.

"This quarter demonstrates the effectiveness of Altigen's transformation initiatives," said Jeremiah Fleming, Altigen President & CEO. "We've streamlined operations, achieved consistent performance improvements, and are making tangible progress in bringing our AI solutions to market, paving the way for sustainable growth."

Full Year Highlights (Fiscal 2024 versus Fiscal 2023)

  • Net revenue was $13.6 million, compared with $13.7 million;

  • Services revenue was $5.1 million, compared with $4.3 million;

  • Cloud services revenue was $7.1 million, compared with $7.6 million;

  • Gross margin decreased to 61.6%, compared with 63.2% in the previous year;

  • GAAP net income totaled $1.6 million, with diluted EPS of $0.06, primarily due to a $1.8 million non-cash tax-related benefit resulting from the release of the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets;

  • Non-GAAP1 net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.5 million and $0.02, respectively.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Fiscal 2024 versus Fiscal 2023)

  • Net Revenue was $3.7 million, compared with $3.5 million;

  • Services revenue was $1.7 million, compared with $1.1 million;

  • Cloud services revenue was $1.7 million, compared with $2.0 million;

  • Gross margin increased to 63.9%, compared with 62.4% in the prior year;

  • GAAP net income was $2.1 million, with diluted EPS of $0.08, driven primarily by the previously mentioned non-cash, tax-related benefit of $1.8 million;

  • Non-GAAP1 net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.5 million and $0.02, respectively.

Select Financial Metrics: Fiscal 2024 versus Fiscal 2023

(in thousands, except for EPS and percentages)

Fiscal
4Q24

Fiscal
4Q23

Change

YTD
FY2024

YTD
FY2023

Change

Total Revenue

$

3,736

$

3,482

7.3

%

$

13,619

$

13,681

-0.5

%

Cloud Services

1,680

1,983

-15.3

%

7,097

7,656

-7.3

%

Services and Other

1,731

1,100

57.4

%

5,159

4,301

19.9

%

Legacy Products

325

399

-18.5

%

1,363

1,724

-20.9

%

Software Assurance

315

353

-10.8

%

1,293

1,551

-16.6

%

Perpetual Software License

10

46

-78.3

%

70

173

-59.5

%

GAAP Operating Income/(Loss)

$

209

$

30

596.7

%

$

(305

)

$

(436

)

nm

Operating Margin

5.6

%

0.9

%

-2.2

%

-3.2

%

Non-GAAP Operating Income/(Loss)

$

228

$

58

293.1

%

$

(245

)

$

(317

)

nm

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

6.1

%

1.7

%

-1.8

%

-2.3

%

GAAP Net Income/(Loss)

$

2,079

$

(2,813

)

nm

$

1,560

$

(3,323

)

nm

GAAP Income/(Loss) Per Share

$

0.08

$

(0.11

)

nm

$

0.06

$

(0.14

)

nm

Non-GAAP Net Income

$

493

$

145

240.0

%

$

467

$

324

44.1

%

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

0.02

$

0.01

nm

$

0.02

$

0.01

nm

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

507

$

109

365.1

%

$

495

$

252

96.4

%

Cash Flow from Operations

$

641

$

(236

)

nm

$

510

$

62

nm

nm = not measurable/meaningful; *may not add up due to rounding

  1. Throughout this release, the use of non-GAAP financial measures is intended to provide useful information that supplements Altigen's results in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure at the end of this release.

Trended Financial Information

(in thousands, except for EPS and percentages)

Fiscal
1Q23

Fiscal
2Q23

Fiscal
3Q23

Fiscal
4Q23

Fiscal
1Q24

Fiscal
2Q24

Fiscal
3Q24

Fiscal
4Q24

FY2023

FY2024

Total Revenue

$

3,460

$

3,373

$

3,366

$

3,482

$

3,240

$

3,360

$

3,283

$

3,736

$

13,681

$

13,619

Cloud Services

1,822

1,894

1,957

1,983

1,890

1,817

1,710

1,680

7,656

7,097

Services and Other

1,174

1,028

999

1,100

996

1,183

1,249

1,731

4,301

5,159

Legacy Products

464

451

410

399

354

360

324

325

1,724

1,363

Software Assurance

424

390

384

353

342

340

296

315

1,551

1,293

Perpetual Software License

40

61

26

46

12

20

28

10

173

70

GAAP Operating Income/(Loss)

$

(188

)

$

(131

)

$

(147

)

$

30

$

(342

)

$

(240

)

$

68

$

209

$

(436

)

$

(305

)

Operating Margin

-5.4

%

-3.9

%

-4.4

%

0.9

%

-10.6

%

-7.1

%

2.1

%

5.6

%

-3.2

%

-2.2

%

Non-GAAP Operating Income/(Loss)

$

(156

)

$

(101

)

$

(118

)

$

58

$

(330

)

$

(225

)

$

82

$

228

$

(317

)

$

(245

)

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

-4.5

%

-3.0

%

-3.5

%

1.7

%

-10.2

%

-6.7

%

2.5

%

6.1

%

-2.3

%

-1.8

%

GAAP Net Income/(Loss)

$

(188

)

$

(140

)

$

(183

)

$

(2,813

)

$

(345

)

$

(236

)

$

62

$

2,079

$

(3,324

)

$

1,560

Non-GAAP Net Income/(Loss)

$

44

$

95

$

40

$

145

$

(156

)

$

(72

)

$

202

$

493

$

324

$

467

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings/ Loss Per Share

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

0.01

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.00

)

$

0.01

$

0.02

$

0.01

$

0.02

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

44

$

95

$

4

$

109

$

(159

)

$

(67

)

$

214

$

507

$

252

$

495

  1. Throughout this release, the use of non-GAAP financial measures is intended to provide useful information that supplements Altigen's results in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure at the end of this release.

Conference Call

Altigen will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international), conference ID #182309. A live webcast will also be made available at www.altigen.com. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #51729. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB: ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations strategically located in five countries spanning three continents. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations of management and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's operational improvements, performance enhancements, AI solution development, and expectations for sustainable growth. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Carolyn David
Vice President of Finance
Altigen Communications, Inc.
(408) 597-9033
www.altigen.com

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)

September 30,
2024

September 30,
2023

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,575

$

2,641

Accounts receivable, net

1,770

1,495

Other current assets

185

236

Total current assets

4,530

4,372

Property and equipment, net

-

3

Operating lease right-of-use assets

149

301

Goodwill

2,725

2,725

Intangible assets, net

1,242

1,568

Capitalized software development cost, net

1,363

1,215

Deferred tax asset

5,638

3,737

Other long-term assets

2

-

Total assets

$

15,649

$

13,921

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

98

$

58

Accrued compensation and benefits

593

417

Accrued expenses

446

455

Deferred consideration - current

744

510

Operating lease liabilities - current

104

324

Deferred revenue - current

481

477

Total current liabilities

2,466

2,241

Deferred consideration - long-term

-

208

Operating lease liabilities - long-term

49

-

Deferred revenue - long-term

176

134

Total liabilities

2,691

2,583

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock

24

24

Treasury stock

(1,565

)

(1,565

)

Additional paid-in capital

73,193

73,133

Accumulated deficit

(58,694

)

(60,254

)

Total stockholders' equity

12,958

11,338

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

15,649

$

13,921

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)

Twelve Months Ended
September 30,

2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income (loss)

$

1,560

$

(3,324

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:

Impairment of capitalized software

53

-

Impairment of intangible assets

142

131

Depreciation and amortization

3

4

Deferred income tax expense

(1,901

)

2,756

Change in operating lease liabilities

(19

)

-

Amortization of intangible assets

184

183

Amortization of capitalized software

375

587

Stock-based compensation

60

119

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable

(275

)

(275

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

51

(30

)

Other long-term assets

(2

)

37

Accounts payable

40

5

Accrued expenses

193

30

Deferred revenue

46

(161

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

510

62

Cash flows from investing activities:

Capitalized software development costs

(576

)

(471

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(576

)

(471

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Payment related to business acquisition

-

(225

)

Proceeds from issuances of common stock

-

43

Net cash used in financing activities

-

(182

)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(66

)

(591

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

2,641

3,232

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$

2,575

$

2,641

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net revenue

$

3,736

$

3,482

$

13,619

$

13,681

Gross profit

2,386

2,172

8,395

8,648

Operating expenses:

Research and development

885

1,187

4,268

5,066

Selling, general & administrative

1,292

955

4,432

4,018

Operating income (loss)

209

30

(305

)

(436

)

Interest expense

(3

)

(37

)

(26

)

(74

)

Interest and other income

16

1

52

2

Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes

222

(6

)

(279

)

(508

)

Income tax benefit (expense) (1)

1,857

(2,807

)

1,839

(2,816

)

Net income (loss)

$

2,079

$

(2,813

)

$

1,560

$

(3,324

)

Per share data:

Basic

$

0.08

$

(0.11

)

$

0.06

$

(0.14

)

Diluted

$

0.08

$

(0.11

)

$

0.06

$

(0.14

)

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

24,919

24,917

24,919

24,550

Diluted

25,903

24,917

25,959

24,550

(1) The Company's fourth quarter fiscal year 2024 results include a non-cash tax benefit of $1.8 million, resulting from the release of the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets, while the Company's fourth quarter fiscal year 2023 results include a non-cash tax expense of approximately $2.7 million, primarily due to differences between the Company's income tax rate and the statutory rate.

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit:

GAAP gross profit

$

2,386

$

2,172

$

8,395

$

8,648

Amortization of capitalized software

56

124

335

531

Amortization of acquired customer relationships

40

40

160

160

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

2,482

$

2,336

$

8,890

$

9,339

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses:

GAAP operating expenses

$

2,177

$

2,142

$

8,700

$

9,084

Asset impairment

142

-

142

-

Depreciation and amortization

-

1

3

4

Amortization of capitalized software

9

13

40

56

Amortization of intangible assets

6

6

24

24

Stock-based compensation

18

29

60

119

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

2,002

$

2,093

$

8,431

$

8,881

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income:

GAAP net loss

$

2,079

$

(2,813)

$

1,560

$

(3,324)

Asset impairment

142

-

142

-

Depreciation and amortization

-

1

3

4

Amortization of capitalized software

65

137

375

587

Amortization of intangible assets

46

46

184

184

Stock-based compensation

18

29

60

119

Deferred tax asset valuation allowance

(1,857)

2,745

(1,857)

2,754

Non-GAAP net income

$

493

$

145

$

467

$

324

Per share data:

Basic

$

0.02

$

0.01

$

0.02

$

0.01

Diluted

$

0.02

$

0.01

$

0.02

$

0.01

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

24,919

24,917

24,919

24,550

Diluted

25,903

26,122

25,959

25,663

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our core operating performance on a period-to-period basis. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation and amortization expenses, acquisition-related costs, change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance, litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges or benefits that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the core operating performance of our business and to perform financial planning. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results reviewed by management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating: (i) the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented and (ii) the ability to identify trends in our underlying business.

SOURCE: Altigen Technologies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
