Tellennium Joins the NetSpark Family of Companies to Enhance Client Services

Tellennium, Inc., a leading provider of technology and utility expense management (TEM) solutions, is excited to announce that it has joined the NetSpark IP & Telecom family of companies. This strategic move strengthens NetSpark's position as a platform company and expands its suite of services with Tellennium's best-in-class technology and expense management capabilities.

Tellennium marks NetSpark's fourth completed investment, reflecting the continued execution of NetSpark's strategy to build a comprehensive platform of leading connectivity, telecom, and managed service businesses.

Under this new structure, Tellennium will continue operating as 'Tellennium.' By joining the NetSpark platform, Tellennium now has access to enhanced resources and support, positioning the combined companies for significant growth and increased value for their shared clients.

"We are thrilled to become part of the NetSpark family of companies," said Greg McIntyre, founder and President of Tellennium. "This next chapter in Tellennium's journey represents an incredible opportunity to scale operations, expand service offerings, and continue our commitment to providing industry-leading solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers."

Micah Cooksey, CEO of NetSpark, echoed this enthusiasm: "We are excited to welcome Tellennium to the NetSpark Family. Their technology platform, Management of Things®, and expertise in invoice management perfectly align with our strategic goals to deliver greater value and innovation to our clients. Together, we are positioned to offer enhanced solutions that streamline expense management and improve operational efficiency."

About Tellennium

Tellennium is a premier provider of Enterprise Expense Management solutions, dedicated to helping organizations optimize their technology and utility spend while improving operational efficiency. With a proven track record of success and a focus on client-centric innovation, Tellennium has become a trusted partner for medium to large complex enterprises.

About NetSpark IP & Telecom

NetSpark IP & Telecom is a platform company driving growth through the acquisition and integration of leading connectivity, telecom, and managed service businesses. Specializing in business networks, connectivity, voice services, cybersecurity, and mobility, NetSpark delivers tailored solutions and lifecycle support to keep businesses connected and productive.

