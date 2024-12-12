Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - Crestview Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRS) (FSE: CE7) ("Crestview" or the "Company") has entered into a convertible loan agreement in the amount of US $49,549 effective November 30, 2024 with Dimitrios Liakopoulos, Chairman of the Board of the Company. The loan carries interest at a rate of 8% per annum calculated monthly, has a term of two years, and is repayable by on or before November 30, 2026 in cash or in shares of the Company. If repaid in shares, conversion to shares shall be at the then maximum discount to market as allowed by the Canadian Securities Exchange but in no event, at a conversion price less than $0.05 per share.

The principle comprises monies advanced to the Company during the period commencing in August 2024 through November 2024. The funds were used for claim renewal fees and expenses, CSE monthly fees, transfer agent fees and other sustaining costs.

The convertible loan is considered a "related party transaction" as defined for the purposes of Multinational Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The related party transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority approved requirements pursuant to sections 5.5(a)and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 respectively, as neither the fair market value of the contemplated securities proposed to be issued to directors and officers of the Company, nor the proceeds for such securities received by the Company will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization, as calculated in accordance with MI 61-101. The potential Securities for Debt transactions do not result in any new insider or control person of the Company.

About Crestview Exploration Inc:

Crestview Exploration is an experienced exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of gold and silver properties located in prolific mining districts of Nevada.

Rock Creek gold project is Crestview's flagship asset, with 74 unpatented lode mining claims wholly owned and controlled by CRS. The Rock Creek property was acquired in 2017, and the company went public in 2019. Emboldened by the results coming out of Rock Creek, Crestview strategically expanded on the land position with the acquisition of the nearby Divide Mine prospect in April 2020, and the acquisition of the Falcon silver-gold prospect in September 2022. Between the three properties, all targeting similar mineralization and likely the same hydrothermal system, Crestview now holds 260 total claims in close proximity of one another. These three gold prospects, along with the nearby Castile prospect, are situated in a region with proven "world class" gold deposits (including Midas, Jerritt Canyon, Betze-Post, Meikle, and Gold Quarry), where the potential of finding large, high-grade gold-silver deposits is favourable.

The Cimarron project is located in the San Antonio Mountains of Nye County, Nevada, and is comprised of 31 unpatented lode mining claims, including control of 6 historically producing claims associated with the historic San Antonio mine. The property is located in the prolific Walker-Lane trend, approximately 44 kms south of the "world class" Round Mountain deposit.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that may address the Offering, acquisitions of a property and/or future work thereon, mineral resource and reserve potential, exploration activities and events or developments, if applicable, that the Company expects is forward-looking information. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include the results of the Company's due diligence investigations, market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, and those additionally described in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities authorities.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

