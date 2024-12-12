Investor webinar scheduled for Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 9:00 am PT (12:00 pm ET)

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, is pleased to announce that the Company will release its third quarter financial results for the period ended October 31, 2024, after market closing on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

The Company will also host an investor webinar to discuss its third quarter financial results on Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 9:00 am PT (12:00 pm ET). The webinar will be hosted by Andrea Aranguren, Chief Executive Officer, and Monika Russell, Chief Financial Officer, who will provide a corporate update, review the third quarter financial results, and discuss the company's outlook; followed by a question and answer session.

Webinar Details:

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/MHUB-Q3-2025 Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024 Time: 9:00 am PT (12:00 pm ET) Dial-in: 778-907-2071 (Vancouver local) 647-374-4685 (Toronto local) Confirmation #: 836 7018 2619

About MineHub:

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233514

SOURCE: MineHub Technologies Inc.