12.12.2024
Arvana, Inc.: Arvana Acquires Pintocity Inc.



LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / Arvana Inc. (OTC PINK:AVNI) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to purchase 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of PintoCity Inc., a Nevada corporation.

PintoCity is a private company in the specialty real estate business. PintoCity's business model is to acquire and manage vacant shopping centers and big box stores throughout the United States. Properties are to be repurposed to entertainment and themed centers with a revenue generating strategy in place.

The purchase price is to be based on future performance only with full repayment to the principals of PintoCity for funds advanced.

About Arvana Inc.
Arvana (OTC: AVNI) is a public company registered under the Securities & Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that is quoted on the OTC Pink Sheets Current Ifnormation Alternative Reporting platform. www.OTCmarkets.com

Additional Information:

Arvana Contact
James Kim, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +1 702 899 1072
Email: james@arvana.us
Website: https://arvana.us

PintoCity Contact
Brian Lovig, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +1 725 291 8055
Email: brian@pintocity.com
Website: https://pintocity.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Several statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements of future expectations based on currently available information that are subject to risks and uncertainties including general economic conditions, changes in capital markets, regulator legislation, and other circumstances that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expectations Arvana does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or status of such statements so it will not be liable for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements contained in this press release. Arvana encourages the public to read the information provided in conjunction with its recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-Q and Form 10-K, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: Arvana, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
