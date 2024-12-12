Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - FRNT Financial Inc. (TSXV: FRNT) (OTCQB: FRFLF) (FSE: XZ3) ("FRNT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on December 12, 2024. A total of 21,849,481 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 58.67% of all outstanding common shares. All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular (the "Circular"), both dated November 1, 2024, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

Election of Directors

Each of the incumbent members of the board of directors, being Stéphane Ouellette, Adam Rabie, Dan Cristall, Eric Richmond and Geoffrey Browne, were re-elected.

Appointment of Auditor

Baker Tilly WM LLP was re-appointed auditors of the Company for the ensuing year with the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

Approval of 20% Fixed Option Plan

The Company's 20% fixed stock option plan was approved and, accordingly, the amount of common shares reserved for issuance thereunder has been increased to 7,448,355.

About FRNT Financial Inc.

FRNT Financial is an institutional capital markets platform that bridges traditional and web-based finance through innovative technology-forward solutions. The Company partners with financial institutions and crypto-native firms to deliver a range of capital markets services. Headquartered in Toronto, FRNT was co-founded in 2018 by CEO Stéphane Ouellette.

