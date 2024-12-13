BEK TV and Below Zero Wrestling Announce Partnership

Collaboration Brings Professional Wrestling to Viewers

BEK TV is excited to announce its partnership with Below Zero Wrestling in bringing professional wrestling to television screens across North Dakota. The new collaboration kicks off on January 1, 2025, at 7:00 pm CT on BEK TV. New episodes will air every other Wednesday. Viewers can watch on BEK TV channels statewide or by streaming live and on demand through the BEK TV+ app, at no cost.

Below Zero Wrestling (BZW), co-owned by North Dakota native Nick Stokke and South Dakota's Zach Werre, merges sport and entertainment into a thrilling experience that captivates audiences of all ages. Their journey began with a dream to create regional wrestling live events and became a reality with their first event in 2021. Since then, BZW has successfully organized more than 30 events, primarily in North Dakota, showcasing professional wrestlers from across the Upper Midwest and beyond.

"We're excited to bring our unique brand of action to screens statewide, reaching new fans and giving our long-time followers more ways to experience us," says Nick Stokke.

"We have so much in common with BEK TV," says Zach Werre. "They are the premiere TV network in the state, and like them, our roots are also in North Dakota. BEK TV has proven through their sports and news productions that, like us, they work hard to provide local content that people want."

Jordan Hassler, Chief Operating Officer of BEK TV, states, "Partnering with Zach and Nick just makes sense to us. Below Zero Wrestling aligns with what BEK TV is all about-innovative, local, and entertaining. We are committed to providing content that resonates with our viewers, and this partnership is a continuation of that commitment."

BZW has gained popularity for its family-friendly approach, making professional wrestling accessible to fans of all ages. "So many of our fans leave our events excited about wrestling, whether it's their first encounter with the sport or a rediscovery of a long-lost passion."

Tune in on New Year's Day to experience the excitement and drama of professional wrestling, brought to you by BEK TV and Below Zero Wrestling, where heroes clash and legends are made.

Professional wrestling on BEK TV, presented by Below Zero Wrestling, can be seen on BEK TV statewide. To find your local channel, visit the BEK Channel Finder.

Viewers also can catch all the action on the BEK TV+ streaming app as it airs live or on-demand.

Contact Information

Julie Skaret

BEK Media Relations

bekbuzz@bekbuzz.com

1.701-475-1318



SOURCE: BEK TV

View the original press release on accesswire.com