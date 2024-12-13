Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - SOUP, the first fully AI-driven social platform, transforming idea-sharing and collaboration, has announced the launch of its crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder.
SOUP directly addresses modern communication challenges, such as information overload, toxicity, and inefficient discourse. By offering focused, AI-enhanced spaces for meaningful discussions, the platform empowers individuals, teams, and communities to achieve real-time consensus and actionable insights.
The iOS beta version has already demonstrated SOUP's transformative potential, streamlining brainstorming, feedback gathering, and sentiment analysis.
Key Features of SOUP
- AI Moderation: Keeps discussions civil, focused, inclusive and productive.
- Real-Time Consensus: Synthesizes diverse opinions into actionable insights.
- Non-Intrusive Promoted Content: Supports meaningful conversations without disrupting the user experience.
- Wide Applications: Ideal for teams, researchers, educators, communities, and businesses seeking collaborative solutions.
SOUP's Vision, Funding Goals, and Growth Potential
SOUP is raising $200,000 to advance its platform and expand its reach. The funds will be strategically allocated to:
- Developing the Android version of the app.
- Enhancing software functionality, including AI capabilities and premium membership features.
- Operational costs.
- Launching aggressive marketing campaigns.
- Implementing end-to-end encryption to ensure user privacy and security.
With these funds, SOUP aims to build a strong user base of ~37,000 users within the first six months of launch.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Dr. Gabriel Suárez
SOUP App
Phone: 512-913-3006
Email: connect@sciox.ai
Website: https://www.sciox.ai/soup
