Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - SOUP, the first fully AI-driven social platform, transforming idea-sharing and collaboration, has announced the launch of its crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder.

Image 1

SOUP directly addresses modern communication challenges, such as information overload, toxicity, and inefficient discourse. By offering focused, AI-enhanced spaces for meaningful discussions, the platform empowers individuals, teams, and communities to achieve real-time consensus and actionable insights.

The iOS beta version has already demonstrated SOUP's transformative potential, streamlining brainstorming, feedback gathering, and sentiment analysis.

Image 2

Key Features of SOUP

AI Moderation: Keeps discussions civil, focused, inclusive and productive.

Keeps discussions civil, focused, inclusive and productive. Real-Time Consensus: Synthesizes diverse opinions into actionable insights.

Synthesizes diverse opinions into actionable insights. Non-Intrusive Promoted Content: Supports meaningful conversations without disrupting the user experience.

Supports meaningful conversations without disrupting the user experience. Wide Applications: Ideal for teams, researchers, educators, communities, and businesses seeking collaborative solutions.

SOUP's Vision, Funding Goals, and Growth Potential

SOUP is raising $200,000 to advance its platform and expand its reach. The funds will be strategically allocated to:

Developing the Android version of the app.

Enhancing software functionality, including AI capabilities and premium membership features.

Operational costs.

Launching aggressive marketing campaigns.

Implementing end-to-end encryption to ensure user privacy and security.

With these funds, SOUP aims to build a strong user base of ~37,000 users within the first six months of launch.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233482

SOURCE: VOT Sales