North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - Lion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) ("Lion One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's annual and special general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on December 12, 2024.

At the Meeting, the number of directors of the Company was set at three (3) with the following directors re-elected at the Meeting: Walter Berukoff, Richard Meli, and Kevin Puil. In addition, shareholders of the Company approved the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan as described in the management information circular dated October 29, 2024 (the "Circular") as well as the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing fiscal year.

About Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One Metals is an emerging Canadian gold producer headquartered in North Vancouver BC, with new operations established in late 2023 at its 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji. The Tuvatu project comprises the high-grade Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Deposit, the Underground Gold Mine, the Pilot Plant, and the Assay Lab. The Company also has an extensive exploration license covering the entire Navilawa Caldera, which is host to multiple mineralized zones and highly prospective exploration targets.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Walter Berukoff, Chairman & CEO

