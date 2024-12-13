Meppen, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - Steelwood Interior, a German furniture manufacturer, today released a comprehensive market analysis examining potential economic impacts of the 2024 US presidential election on German industries. The report highlights particular concerns for export-oriented sectors and small-to-medium enterprises in Germany. The report can be found here: https://www.zdf.de/nachrichten/wirtschaft/trump-us-zoelle-deutsche-wirtschaft-100.html

Potential Challenges for German Businesses The analysis indicates significant uncertainty for the global economy, which could particularly affect German companies. Sectors such as the automotive industry, which heavily rely on exports to the United States, are likely to feel the impact. Smaller, specialized businesses may also face significant challenges due to future trade restrictions and increased tariffs.

The report examines potential changes in trade policies, including possible increases in tariffs on products from the European Union. According to Germany's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), the U.S. was the largest importer of German goods in 2023, with an export volume of €157.9 billion-the highest share in 20 years.

German Furniture Manufacturing Market Analysis

German furniture exports to the U.S. rose by 5.6% to €158.4 million from January to July 2024, highlighting the sustained demand for German-made products in the American market. The analysis suggests larger companies already engaged in international trade may face significant challenges from stricter tariff policies, while smaller manufacturers like Steelwood Interior could encounter obstacles to future expansion plans.

Although Steelwood Interior does not currently export to the U.S., potential economic changes remain a critical consideration for strategic planning. Increased import costs for high-quality furniture could complicate international trade and intensify price pressures. Simultaneously, proposed tax cuts for U.S. businesses could enhance the competitiveness of American manufacturers. This shift may also influence market dynamics in Europe, posing long-term challenges for companies in the furniture industry.

About Steelwood Interior

Your table manufacturer from the beautiful Emsland in Germany: We specialize in handcrafted solid wood tables made from steel and solid wood, crafted in Meppen. Our team of carpenters and blacksmiths creates unique, custom-made, and exclusive furniture pieces for you with great attention to detail.

Press Inquiries

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233552

SOURCE: Marcel Deer Consultancy